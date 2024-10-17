【International Exchange】MGTO attends 64th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting in Malaysia

MACAU, October 17 - On behalf of Macao, China as a Guest Economy, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) attended the 64th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Tourism Working Group Meeting, held in Malaysia from 15 to 17 October. During the meeting, MGTO presented Macao’s work to optimize visitors’ experience through innovative technology and exchanged ideas with representatives from other Asia-Pacific economies, to enhance Macao’s participation in international tourism organizations.

The APEC Tourism Working Group (TWG) convenes two meetings annually. Since MGTO’s participation in the 63rd APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting in Peru this June, MGTO Deputy Director Ricky Hoi once again led a delegation of Macao, China, which included a representative from DSEDT, to attend the 64th APEC TWG Meeting in Langkawi, Malaysia for three days (15 – 17 October).

International tourism meeting fosters exchange and development

The meeting agenda covered the progress of implementation in the four priority areas of the current APEC TWG Strategic Plan: Digital Transformation, Human Capital Development, Travel Facilitation and Competitiveness, as well as Sustainable Tourism and Economic Growth. There were also negotiation sessions, panel sessions as well as discussions on the new Strategic Plan (2025-2029), sustainable tourism investment and growth in the Asia-Pacific Region, among other topics. Macao delegates not just gained an update about various activities of the APEC TWG, but also deepened exchange and learned from other economies’ experience through the international meeting. Their participation contributes to sustainable tourism development in Macao and furthers the city’s involvement in the events of international tourism organizations.

During the meeting today (17 October), MGTO Deputy Director Ricky Hoi shared about how Macao enhances visitors’ trip experience in the city through innovative technology and promotes the concerted development of “tourism + technology”. For instance, the Office launched the Macao Tourism AI Chatbot in late September. Available in Traditional and Simplified Chinese, English, Korean and Thai at the first stage, the new chatbot facilitates visitors’ access to Macao travel information. In addition, electronic payment services in Macao ease local and visiting consumers’ experience and optimize visitors’ travel experience overall.

Since Macao, China was granted the status of Guest Economy in the APEC TWG in 2001, MGTO and DSEDT have been attending the TWG meetings regularly. The APEC TWG was formed in 1991 for tourism administrators of APEC economies to share information and exchange views, serving as a platform that supports cooperation and development of various destinations in tourism and trade.