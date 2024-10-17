Oct 17, 2024

Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC) announces Officers and Board of Directors for the 2024 - 2025 year.

MEDC is a professional association of economic development, chambers and associated stakeholders who work together to advance the economic development profession and to strengthen Mississippi’s competitive position through education, advocacy and collaboration.

MEDC is the voice of the economic development profession in the state.

Chelsea Baulch, incoming MEDC President stated, “It is a privilege and distinguished honor to serve as the President of the Board of Directors of the MS Economic Development Council this year. To work alongside economic development professionals across our state is a blessing. MEDC works to equip our members to empower their skills so they can in turn make impacts in their communities throughout Mississippi.

The members of the MEDC 2024-2025 Executive Committee are Chelsea Baulch of Columbus with the Tennessee Valley Authority as President; Todd Jackson of Hattiesburg with the Area Development Partnership as President-Elect; Lori Watts of Columbia with Marion County Development Partnership as Secretary/Treasurer; and Jeff Rent of Jackson with the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership as Immediate Past-President. The Vice Presidents are Vickie Dupree of Olive Branch with Olive Branch Chamber as Vice President of Chamber Development; Stevie Phillips of Jackson with Cooperative Energy as Vice President of Community Development; Justin Hall of Byhalia with the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority as Vice President of Economic Development; and Brandi Hough of Gulfport with Harrison County Development Commission as Vice President of Emerging Leaders.

The 2024-2025 at large Board Members are: Jim Flanagan of Hernando with DeSoto County Economic Development Council representing District 1; Leon Hays of Booneville with Prentiss County Development Authority representing District 2; Hannah Aguzzi of Cleveland with Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce representing District 3; Glen Haab of Louisville with Winston Partnership representing District 4; Regina Todd of Brandon with Rankin County Economic Development Authority representing District 5; Jill Busby of Summit with Pike County Economic Development District representing District 6; Ross Tucker of Laurel with the Economic Development Authority of Jones County representing District 7; and Mary Martha Henson of Pascagoula with Jackson County Economic Development Foundation representing District 8. Brian Useforge of Gulfport with Mississippi Power Company and Ed Gardner of Jackson with Entergy Mississippi, Inc. are Members At-Large. Bill Cork of Jackson with the Mississippi Development Authority and Dr. Courtney Taylor of Jackson with AccelerateMS as Ex-Officio Members.

The Mississippi Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC) Director is Meryl Fisackerly of Columbus with the Golden Triangle Development LINK. The SEDC Alternate Director is Justin Burch of Greenville with the Washington County Economic Alliance. Tim Climer of Jackson with the Mississippi Development Authority will serve as the Chairman for both the Scholarship and Awards Committee.