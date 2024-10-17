Lennox Lewis Rocks Rocavaka's NYC Limited Edition Bottle Launch Party

Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Vodka

Rocavaka, the renowned spirit brand, celebrated the launch of their highly anticipated Lennox Lewis limited edition bottle

“The atmosphere at Le Bar Penelope was electric,” said Darlene Fallas, spokesperson for Rocavaka.” — Bobby Fallas, CEO of Rocavaka

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocavaka, the premium spirit that brings the rock and roll spirit to every sip, hosted an unforgettable evening at Le Bar Penelope in New York City on October 13, 2024 to celebrate the exclusive release of the limited-edition Lennox Lewis Rocavaka bottle.The night buzzed with energy as guests were treated to a special appearance by the legendary champion himself, Lennox Lewis. Devoted Rocavaka fans and cocktail enthusiasts alike raised a glass with Lewis, creating an unforgettable experience.The limited-edition Lennox Lewis Rocavaka bottle is a collector's dream, featuring a design that celebrates Lewis's legendary boxing career. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails crafted with the smooth and award-winning Rocavaka, further elevating the evening's spirit.“The atmosphere at Le Bar Penelope was electric,” said Darlene Fallas, spokesperson for Rocavaka. “Seeing the excitement surrounding the limited-edition bottle and the chance to meet a true champion like Lennox Lewis first-hand was truly special. It perfectly embodies the energy and passion that Rocavaka stands for.”About RocavakaRocavaka is on a mission to bring the world the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vodka, appealing to both discerning connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike. Crafted using premium ingredients and a relentless commitment to quality, Rocavaka offers an experience that's anything but ordinary.For more information on Rocavaka and upcoming events, visit Rocavaka.com.

