ROCAVAKA® PROUDLY PRESENTS ITS NEW READY-TO-DRINK (RTD) LINEUP
Rocavaka Introduces Three Ready-to-Drink Cocktails with flavors ranging from Coconut with white pepper, to a berry, zest lime, and peppermintPLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocavaka®, the renowned purveyor of premium quality vodka, is thrilled to introduce a trio of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktails. These are not seltzers; they are pure sparkling cocktails with 7% alc/vol, organic, gluten-free and no extra added sugars.
“Rocalada”: A Tropical Adventure in Every Sip
Size: 12 ounces
Alcohol Content: 7%
Description: Rocalada combines the velvety essence of Rocavaka with the richness of Roasted Coconut and a tantalizing touch of White Pepper.
“Rocaberry”: A Symphony of Flavors
Size: 12 ounces
Alcohol Content: 7%
Description: Rocaberry harmoniously blends Rocavaka’s classic appeal with ripe strawberries, zesty lime, and refreshing peppermint. This dynamic RTD captures the spirit of celebration and creativity.
“Rocabilly”: Spice Meets Sophistication
Size: 12 ounces
Alcohol Content: 7%
Description: Rocabilly marries the distinguished Rocavaka with bold flavors—bitter orange, dry ginger, and a hint of aromatic cinnamon. The result is a captivating fusion of sophistication and spice, perfect for those seeking a distinctive and spirited drinking adventure.
These RTDs offer a seamless and delightful way to experience the true spirit of Rocavaka, conveniently packaged for any occasion.
“Our mission is simple,” says Rocavaka’s CEO, Bobby Fallas. “We aim to bring to market the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vodka that appeals to all. With our new RTDs, we’re raising the bar yet again.”
For media inquiries, please contact: Darlene Fallas Director of Public Relations darlene@rocavaka.com Phone: (516) 698-3484
About Rocavaka: Rocavaka is a premium vodka brand known for its uncompromising quality and dedication to flavor. Crafted in small batches, Rocavaka vodka has won numerous awards and captivated discerning palates worldwide. For more information, visit www.rocavaka.com.
Note to Editors: High-resolution images of the new RTDs are available upon request.
Disclaimer: Rocavaka encourages responsible drinking. Must be of legal drinking age to enjoy our products.
Donevon Martinez
Rocavaka
+1 720-329-0689
Other