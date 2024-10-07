Rocavaka Announces Exclusive Launch Event for Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Vodka

Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Vodka

Lennox Lewis's partnership with Rocavaka is a testament to the brand's dedication to aligning itself with individuals of exceptional merit.” — Bobby Fallas, CEO of Rocavaka

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocavaka, a premium vodka known for its smooth taste and champion-worthy quality, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Champions Limited Edition alongside boxing legend Lennox Lewis. An unforgettable night of celebration on Sunday, October 13th, 2024 at the chic Le Bar Penelope in New York City.Raise a Glass with the Champ:VIP Reception (5:00 PM - 6:30 PM): This exclusive opportunity grants a limited number of guests the chance to mingle with Lennox Lewis himself! Enjoy one-on-one time with the champion, hear stories from his legendary career, and be among the first to experience the new Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka.Post-Event Reception (6:30 PM - 8:00 PM): Following the VIP experience, the celebration opens to all ticket holders. Mingle with fellow fans, enjoy delectable bites, and toast the launch of Rocavaka's latest expression with live music setting the scene.Tickets for this unforgettable evening are BOGO and are available now at rocavaka.com/marketplace or scan the QR code.Secure your spot to celebrate with a champion and experience the smooth, champion-worthy taste of Rocavaka Champions Limited Edition . 10% off for first responders and military,About Rocavaka:Rocavaka is a premium vodka dedicated to bringing the finest, smoothest, and most enjoyable vodka experience to all. We are committed to quality and craftsmanship, ensuring every sip is a champion-worthy moment.

