Register for McKinney-Vento Fall Regional Meetings 2024 Through the Maine Department of Education

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting McKinney-Vento Fall Regional Meetings to provide updates on federal, state, and local policies and discuss resources available to students and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Participants will learn about strategies for increasing local capacity to support McKinney-Vento-eligible students. They will also receive a brief training on the practical implementation of emotional intelligence and restorative practices to create a culture of care and “felt safety” in school from Stacey Barlow and Kellie Doyle Bailey of the Maine DOE.

During these meetings, participants will have an opportunity to brainstorm solution-oriented strategies for affected youth in their schools and communities and to network with colleagues from other schools and organizations.

The scheduled meetings are as follows:

  • Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties
    Central Office at Lewiston Public Schools, 36 Oak St., Lewiston
    Tuesday, Oct. 22
    8:30-11 a.m.
  • Aroostook County
    Maine Department of Labor, 66 Spruce St., Presque Isle
    Thursday, Nov. 21
    9-11:30 a.m.
  • Mid-Coast, Kennebec, and Somerset Counties
    Burton M. Cross Office Building Room 103 A and B, 111 Sewall St., Augusta
    Wednesday, Oct. 30
    8:30-11 a.m.
  • Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties
    Wings for Children and Families, 900 Hammond St. #915, Bangor
    Wednesday, Nov. 20
    8:05-10:30 a.m.
  • Washington and Hancock Counties
    Maine DHHS Regional Office, 38 Prescott Dr., Machias
    Wednesday, Nov. 20
    1-3:30 p.m.
  • York & Cumberland Counties
    People’s Choice Credit Union, 23 Industrial Park Rd., Saco
    Wednesday, Nov. 13
    9:30 a.m.-noon

Registration for the McKinney-Vento Fall Regional Meetings 2024 is required. There is no cost to participate. This event is appropriate for any school staff or community-based organizations (CBOs) that support families and students experiencing housing instability. It is intended to be a space for connection and collaboration. You can find more information and register here.

Download our shareable flyer for the event (PDF)

If you have questions, please contact Susan Lieberman, American Rescue Plan McKinney-Vento Homeless Specialist, at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com or Signe Lynch, Interim McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Specialist, at signe.lynch@maine.gov.

 

 

