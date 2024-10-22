Submit Release
Interstate Bearing Systems Eagan Location Now Open

Interstate Bearing Systems

The Interstate Bearing Systems location in Lakeville has moved to a new Eagan branch at 2935 Waters Road Suite 120, Eagan, MN 55121.

— Steve Sauter, Executive Vice President of Interstate Bearing Systems
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Bearing Systems carries bearings, power transmission products and electrical products. It stocks a wide range of OEM parts and offers customized solutions across many industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, manufacturing, mining, power generation and transportation.

“We were looking to grow our Twin Cities footprint and recognized the need for a larger store and warehouse to accomplish our goal,” said Steve Sauter, Executive Vice President of Interstate Bearing Systems. “This move will double our warehouse capacity and the centralized Eagan location will better serve our growing customer base.”

The new Bearing Systems branch is conveniently located just south of I-494 off Dodd Road at 2935 Waters Road Suite 120, Eagan, MN 55121.

About Interstate Bearing Systems

Interstate Bearing Systems combines world-class products from trusted manufacturers with experienced staff to help customers minimize downtime. They offer the on-site expertise of highly skilled professionals to clients in a variety of industries.

Contact:

Samantha Rains
Interstate Companies, Inc.
+1 952-854-2044
samantha.rains@istate.com
