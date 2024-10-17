Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Friday, October 18, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedules for Friday, October 18, include the following:

Friday, October 18 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the 2,000th Historical Marker Dedication event, Finley High School Campus, 112 Caldwell Street, Chester, S.C.

Friday, October 18 at 12:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend a Team South Carolina County Day for Aiken, Saluda and Edgefield Counties, USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, S.C.

