Buffalo Bill Center of the West Presents: 'Fire on the Mountain: Photographs of Wildland Firefighting by Kyle Miller'

"Sunsets and Fire" – Photograph by Kyle Miller. All rights reserved. "Lighters on Rankin" – Photograph by Kyle Miller. All rights reserved. The Buffalo Bill Center of the West located in Cody, Wyoming

Exhibition by Hotshot firefighter Kyle Miller features powerful images of wildland firefighting. Opens to the public October 26.

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is excited to announce the opening of a new special photographic exhibition, " Fire on the Mountain: Photographs of Wildland Firefighting by Kyle Miller ." The exhibition opens to the public October 26, 2024, in the John Bunker Sands Photography Gallery.Photographed by Wyoming Hotshot Captain Kyle Miller, this exhibition provides a rare and intimate glimpse into the world of wildland firefighting. As both a seasoned firefighter and photographer, Miller captures the intense realities of fighting fires and the broader impact of wildfires on our changing environment.Since 2004, Kyle Miller has been documenting wildfires as part of his firefighting career, which began in Montana. Now, as a resident of Cody and a captain with the Wyoming Interagency Hotshot crew, Miller uses his experience and refined photography skills to highlight the challenges and dangers faced by wildland firefighters. His images show the physical and mental demands of the job, offering a unique perspective from someone in the thick of the action. Hotshot crews, like Miller’s, are specialized teams of firefighters trained to suppress the most dangerous and fast-moving fires using ground tactics and hand tools.The exhibition’s photos focus on two central themes: Fire Ecology and the Human Element of Wildland Firefighting. Visitors will have the opportunity to reflect on how wildfires shape both the natural landscape and human communities, particularly in places like the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.A special members-only preview of the exhibition will be held on Friday, October 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. MDT. Center members are invited to enjoy an exclusive first look at Miller’s photographs, accompanied by appetizers and a cash bar, before the exhibition opens to the general public the following day.The “Fire on the Mountain" exhibition is especially timely, given the ongoing wildfires currently affecting regions across the West. One such fire, the Elk Fire, continues to burn in the Bighorn Mountains of northeastern Wyoming, threatening structures and natural habitats, and prompting evacuations. The Buffalo Bill Center of the West extends its gratitude to the brave firefighters working to contain these blazes. Visitors who want to support wildland firefighters can learn more through the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, https://wffoundation.org/ , and Elk Fire resources at www.elkfirewyo.com For more information on the exhibition, click here: https://centerofthewest.org/fire-on-the-mountain-photography-exhibition/ For more information on the members-only preview: https://centerofthewest.org/event/members-preview-fire-exhibition/ For information on becoming a Buffalo Bill Center of the West member, click here: https://centerofthewest.org/get-involved/ The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, Wyoming, is a world-renowned Smithsonian Affiliate dedicated to connecting people to the American West. The Center houses five unique museums under one roof —the Buffalo Bill Museum, Whitney Western Art Museum, Plains Indian Museum, Draper Natural History Museum, and Cody Firearms Museum— celebrating history, culture, art, natural science, and more, and offers a range of immersive experiences including chuckwagon dinners, live raptors, special events, and customized exclusive tours. With its diverse collections, the Center serves as a focal point for exploration, discovery, and hands-on education.

