CAMPUS TECHNOLOGY AND THE JOURNAL LAUNCH REDESIGNED WEBSITES

Converge360's Ed Tech publications, Campus Technology (higher ed) and THE Journal (K-12), are pleased to announce the redesign of their websites.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campus Technology , the brand focused on empowering the world of higher education, and THE Journal , dedicated to transforming K-12 education through technology, both a part of Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media, are pleased to announce the redesign of their websites.“Providing our audience with news on and insights into the K-12 and higher education technology fields is our core focus,” said Rhea Kelly, Editor in Chief. “We redesigned our Campus Technology and THE Journal websites to give readers an easier way to find the information they need to make critical decisions for their schools and institutions.”While they bring a more modern and fresher look to the websites, the redesigns streamline readers’ access to our editor- and expert-driven resources through Portal pages and additional navigation features."Our new Portal pages bring together multimedia content — articles, podcasts, webcasts, and whitepapers — in one place, so that readers can do a deep dive on topics like artificial intelligence, learning tools, cybersecurity, and more,” Kelly said. "Plus, we've created more ways for readers to find related content through clickable topic tags and featured stories."The redesigned websites can be viewed at campustechnology.com and thejournal.com.About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Campus TechnologyCampus Technology addresses topics and trends relevant to higher education IT and administrative decision-makers who are experiencing disruptive challenges around IT infrastructure, data management, evolving instructional environments, emerging tech, and more.About THE JournalTHE Journal (pronounced T.H.E.) is an education technology news website for influential, senior-level decision-makers in K-12 education technology at the school, district, and state levels.

