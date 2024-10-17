Virginia Injury Law Advocates for Drunk Driving Victims in Virginia as the Holidays Approach

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, Virginia Injury Law is calling attention to the alarming increase in drunk driving accidents.With festive gatherings on the horizon, more people are getting behind the wheel after drinking, despite the widespread availability of rideshare services. There is no excuse for anyone to drive under the influence. Christian Simpson, CEO and Managing Attorney of Virginia Injury Law , emphasizes, "The holidays should be a time of celebration, not tragedy. Unfortunately, too many drivers continue to ignore the risks of driving drunk. We are here to stand up for the victims and hold these reckless drivers accountable."Impaired driving is not limited to alcohol. Virginia Injury Law's accident lawyers are seeing more cases where drivers are high on drugs, both legal and illegal. With the ongoing opioid epidemic, this issue is becoming increasingly common, particularly during the holidays. Drivers often underestimate how drugs will impair their ability to operate a vehicle, resulting in devastating crashes that destroy lives.Virginia law strictly prohibits driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Drivers found to be impaired and involved in accidents face serious criminal charges, but victims also have the right to pursue civil action.At Virginia Injury Law our team works to secure vital evidence, such as toxicology reports, to prove impairment and help victims obtain the compensation they deserve.With over $75 million recovered for our clients, Virginia Injury Law understands the emotional and financial toll these accidents take, especially during the holiday season. Our experienced attorneys are committed to fighting for justice, ensuring that drunk or drugged drivers are held accountable.If you or a loved one has been impacted by a drunk driving accident, Virginia Injury Law is here to help. We are dedicated to protecting your rights and securing the compensation needed to recover physically and financially.About Virginia Injury Law Virginia Injury Law, represents victims of personal injury throughout the state, with a focus on drunk driving accidents, motorcycle accidents, and catastrophic injuries. Our firm is dedicated to ensuring that victims receive the justice and compensation they deserve, especially as the risk of impaired driving rises during the holidays.

