Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Comments on Train-Semi Crash in North Harris County, Urges Rail and Road Safety

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the recent train collision involving an empty semi-tanker truck in north Harris County, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP , a Houston-based personal injury law firm, is raising awareness about the importance of safe roadway and rail infrastructure and how victims of similar incidents can protect their rights.The collision occurred around 3 a.m. on Hildebrandt Road, where a semi-truck became stuck on the railroad tracks for approximately 15 minutes before being struck by a freight train stretching over 8,000 feet and carrying 138 cars. While no injuries were reported, the situation disrupted traffic near Northampton Elementary, Hildebrandt Intermediate School, and Klein Oak High School and could have easily resulted in serious harm.According to the trucking company, new asphalt may have been laid at an improper incline, potentially preventing the truck from clearing the tracks in time.“This incident is a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong when infrastructure is flawed or safety standards aren’t followed. Although we are not involved in this case, our firm has worked with many families who’ve suffered injuries or worse because of unsafe road conditions or commercial vehicle incidents. These are avoidable tragedies, and we’re committed to holding responsible parties accountable when they happen.” said Jonathan S. Harris, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. Helping Victims of Road and Rail Incidents in Greater HoustonSchechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP focuses on helping individuals and families recover compensation after serious accidents involving:● Truck and commercial vehicle collisions● Railroad crossing injuries and fatalities● Poor road design or maintenance● Negligence by construction or transport companies“Our firm is here for those affected by dangerous traffic conditions or preventable accidents. Whether it’s a crash involving a semi-truck or a poorly maintained crossing, victims deserve experienced legal support to uncover the truth and recover the compensation they need to heal.” added Harris.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm based in Houston, Texas. With over 100 years of combined experience and more than a billion dollars recovered for clients, the firm is dedicated to representing individuals who have been seriously injured due to negligence on the road, at work, or in public spaces. The attorneys at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris are committed to helping victims seek justice with aggressive legal representation and compassionate support.

