October 17 - Secretary Jena Griswold Reminds Voters of Legally Protected Rights, Protections from Voter Intimidation

Denver, October 17, 2024 - All voting centers and drop boxes for the 2024 General Election will be open by Monday, October 21. Secretary of State Jena Griswold is reminding voters of their legally protected rights to cast a ballot without interference.

“Colorado has the best elections in the nation, and we take any threat to our elections seriously. Voter intimidation is illegal, and any threat of voter intimidation will not be tolerated,” said Secretary Griswold.

Voters in Colorado have legally protected rights:

Official election watchers or members of the public do not have the right to interfere with a voter casting a ballot, including at drop boxes or voting centers.

If an individual requests information about your voting history or registration status, you are not required to answer.

Every voter’s right to a secret ballot is constitutionally protected in Colorado. If an individual asks how you voted in a particular race, you are not required to tell them how you voted.

Except for law enforcement and licensed security officials, open carrying or concealed carrying a gun is prohibited within at least 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility.

Electioneering is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility.

You have the right to request the name and credentials of door-to-door solicitors, as well as the organization they represent.

If you feel harassed or threatened, you have the right to contact local law enforcement, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, or the U.S. Department of Justice.

Colorado elections are safe, secure, and accurate:

In Colorado, all drop boxes are under 24/7 video surveillance.

It is a felony to tamper with voting equipment.

It is illegal to threaten, harass, doxx, or otherwise seek to intimidate any election official or worker.

Colorado voters should be aware of election disinformation and election related scams including online, email, robo calls, and text messages, including these methods (PDF) listed by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. For accurate election information voters should visit GoVoteColorado.gov or contact their local county clerk’s office.