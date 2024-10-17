AWARD-WINNING THERAPY DOG TEAM REAPS MORE HONORS

Handler to Help Select Winner of 2024 National Contest

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second national contest for the “ First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award ” is currently accepting applications from therapy dogs nationwide, through November 20, and all therapy dogs are eligible to apply.The winner will receive a $2000 check from the national behavioral health provider FHE Health , and a $2500 donation will be made in their name to FHE Health’s partner organization, First Responders Pack Foundation.Firefighter Dean Moreno, a “Canine Good Citizen Evaluator,” will again be helping to guide the selection committee in its naming of a final winner. For more than three years, Moreno and his award-winning therapy dog, a four-year-old, yellow lab named “Oscar,” have been visiting patients monthly at Shatterproof FHE Health, a specialized program for first responders. The dog and his handler are a familiar sight in Broward County, providing comfort in times of crisis and a supportive presence at community events.Oscar and Moreno’s service to the community has drawn many accolades, not just locally but at the state and national level. After a nationwide competition, Oscar is now one of five semi-finalists in the therapy dog category for the prestigious national American Humane Hero Dog Award. (The winner will be announced in January.) In June, Oscar won the Rikki Mitchell Animal Achievement Award, which each year recognizes one animal in the state for their outstanding service to the people of Florida.Moreno founded the First Responders Pack Foundation. The non-profit invests in first responder mental health by helping agencies train and acquire therapy dogs. So far, the foundation has donated “about 15 dogs to various departments throughout south Florida and as far as New Jersey,” Moreno said.More than 50 dogs competed in the 2023 contest for the First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award. Each had a compelling story about how they were making a difference in schools, hospitals, libraries, hospices, courtrooms, and disaster areas.About FHE Health: FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves individuals from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.