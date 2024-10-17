Disaster Recovery Center Open in Dixie County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Dixie County to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricane Debby and Hurricane Helene. Survivors of any of the storms can visit any center.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App. FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.

Center location:

Dixie County

Old Town Education Center

841 SE Hwy 349

Old Town, FL 32680

Hours: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

To find other center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. If you choose to apply by phone, please understand wait times may be longer because of increased volume for multiple recent disasters. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

If you applied to FEMA after Hurricane Debby and have additional damage from Hurricane Helene, you will need to apply separately for Helene and provide the dates of your most recent damage.

For the latest information about Hurricane Helene recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806 . Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.