Maxwood Furniture expands Marion County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Maxwood Furniture, a manufacturer and distributer of solid wood furniture, today announced it is expanding its operations in Marion County. The company’s $6 million investment will create 43 new jobs.

Headquartered in Charleston County, Maxwood Furniture is a family-owned and operated company that designs, manufactures and distributes solid wood furniture products. The company offers distinct product lines and custom furniture design for customers globally.

Maxwood Furniture will expand its existing distribution center located at 720 West Liberty St. in Marion.

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2028. Individuals interested in joining the Maxwood Furniture team should email resumes to HR@maxwoodfurniture.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Marion County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“We greatly appreciate the support of state and local leadership, which was critical to our commitment to making additional investments and creating new jobs opportunities in Marion County. Further, this announcement is a testament to the men and women on the Maxwood Furniture team, as their hard work and dedication have given us confidence that we can grow and flourish in this community.” -Maxwood Furniture President Stephen Jensen

“When an existing company expands within our state, it is further proof that South Carolina is a place where companies can find sustained success. We are pleased Maxwood Furniture continues to invest in Marion County and congratulate the company on this $6 million expansion.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Maxwood Furniture on this expansion which will create 43 new jobs in our state. We are proud Marion County has proven to be an excellent location for the company’s distribution operations and look forward to furthering our partnership.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are incredibly excited about the expansion of Maxwood Furniture and the job creation it will bring to Marion County. This growth is not only a positive development for our community but also for the state of South Carolina as a whole. The new opportunities created by this expansion will benefit our residents and further strengthen the economic growth in our county. We’re proud to support Maxwood Furniture and look forward to their continued success.” -Marion County Administrator Chavis Watford

FIVE FAST FACTS