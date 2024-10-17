Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures October 17-23, 2024

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs (MM 46.6 – 50).

• LOOK AHEAD: 10/25 – 10/28, continuous, There will be a full road closure on I-24 westbound for joint repair. Detour signage will be in place.

• LOOK AHEAD: 11/8 – 11/11, continuous, There will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for joint repair. Detour signage will be in place.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey (MM 71 – 75.5).

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent inside and outside shoulder closures in both directions for survey work. Traffic control will consist of an attenuator truck and will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures in both directions for survey work to the I-40 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving activities.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and I-231.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB for setting barrier rail and pavement markings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 at mile marker 195 over the Harpeth River to install Phase 1 barrier wall.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

• 10/17 – 10/23 (excluding Friday and Saturday), 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a triple lane closure on I-40 WB and a double lane closure on I-40 EB to set beams. A rolling roadblock will be in place.

• LOOK AHEAD: 10/24 – 10/30 (excluding Friday and Saturday), 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a triple lane closure on I-40 EB and a double lane closure on I-40 WB to set beams. A rolling roadblock will be in place.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

• 10/20, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be full closure of the ramp. A detour will be in place.

• Continuous, The ramp from I-40 WB to I-65 SB will be one lane through November 15th.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and the Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly (as needed), 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will remain open at all times.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

• Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be shoulder closures in both directions for punch list items and for monitoring devices for the burn-in period.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Milling and paving (MM 87.2).

• 10/16 – 10/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a closure of SB lanes 2 & 3 on 10/16; SB lane 4 & 5 will be closed 10/17.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 SB weigh station improvements near the Kentucky state line (MM 118 – 120).

• 10/17 – 10/23, continuous, There will be shoulder closures from the on-ramp to the off-ramp of the southbound weigh station. Shoulder is closed with concrete barrier rail.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on SR 96 over I-65 (MM 64.2 – 66).

• 10/17, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for bridge repair on the median.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

On-call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3.

• 10/17, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue to saw damaged concrete. A detour will be in place.

• 10/18 at 8 p.m. – 10/20 at Noon, continuous, There will be a full ramp closure on I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue to repair damaged concrete. A detour will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Survey (MM 52 – 54).

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures in both directions for survey work to the I-40 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

WILSON COUNTY I-840

Aerial crossing.

• 10/20, first light – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-840 near Franklin Road for aerial crossing.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

• 10/17 – 10/23, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

AT&T removing plate and restoring roadway.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 1 (West End Avenue) from Bowling Avenue to Craighead Avenue.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Light conversion on S. Center Point Road to Walton Lane and exits 14 and 14B.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Resurfacing on US 70 (SR 24) from US 70 (SR 24, Broadway) to Cottage Lane.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 24 for striping operations.

Work on Stewarts Ferry Pike to Bonnabrook Drive and ramp Exit 40.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 41

Work on Spence Lane to Thompson Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at the intersection of US 31 E (SR 6, Gallatin Pike).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane and shoulder closures in both directions for final surfacing. At least two lanes will remain open in each direction.

• 10/19 – 10/20, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for final surfacing. At least two lanes will remain open in each direction.

The improvement of the intersection, including signals, on SR 45 (OHB) at Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closures in both directions along Old Hickory Boulevard for grading work.

Work on Graycroft Avenue to Gallatin Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Light conversion on Buena Vista Pike to Whites Creek Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Work from Briley Parkway to Eatons Creek Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

NES pole replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along Briley Parkway for pole replacement (MM 5.16 – 5.82).

Work on Lebanon Pike including ramp exits 8, 11, and 12 to Gallatin Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

The resurfacing on SR 251 (River Road/Old Hickory Boulevard) from near Lakeview Drive to Charlotte Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 251 for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Blasting for MNAA TARI Phase 2; one blast per day at 1 PM CST.

• Daily, 12:55 p.m. – 1:05 p.m., There will be a complete road closure in both directions during blasting. All traffic will be held while blasting.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The resurfacing on SR 265 (Central Pike) from SR 45 (OHB) to the Wilson County line.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for pavement markings.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• 10/17 – 10/23, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

LINCOLN COUNTY SR 15

The resurfacing on US 64 (SR 15) from US 231 (SR 10) to Smithland Road, including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

• 10/17 – 10/23, continuous, There will be a lane closure on the bridge over the Elk River for epoxy overlay application. One lane will remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

The repair of the bridges on SR 6 (US 43) over the Duck River.

• 10/18 – 10/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., continuous, There will be a lane closures on SR 6 SB for bridge approach slab repairs. One lane will remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY SR 246

The Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to install the overhead detection system (MM .52 – 1.12).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

The resurfacing on SR 12 (Fort Campbell Boulevard).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

• 10/18 – 10/23, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

The repair of the bridge on SR 76 over CSX Railroad.

• 10/17 – 10/23, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the damaged beam and bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) from south of Rock Springs Midland Road to north of Rock Springs Midland Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions for new turn lane construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

• 10/18 at 6 p.m. – 10/21 at 5 a.m., continuous, The intersection of Jefferson Pike and Sam Ridley Pkwy/Nissan Drive will be closed starting 6 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. This is required to lower the existing grade of Sam Ridley to match the new grade of Jefferson Pike. Detour signage will be in place.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for paving operations (MM 11-15).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The repair of the bridge on SR 386 over US 31E (SR 6/Gallatin Road) and Ramp F (MM 6.5 – 7).

• 10/17 and 10/21 – 10/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for bridge joint cleaning.

• 10/18 – 10/21, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be a weekend closure of the WB outside lane for bridge deck repairs, parapet repairs, and expansion joint replacement.

• LOOK AHEAD: 10/25 – 10/28, continuous, There will be a weekend closure of outside lanes for bridge deck repairs, parapet repairs, and expansion joint repairs. The WB outside lane will be closed from 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., and the EB outside lane will be closed from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR 96 from the Dickson County line to near SR 100 (Fairview Boulevard), including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over I-40.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an alternating lane closure on SR 96 for paving marking operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

City of Franklin installing water and sewer mains.

• Continuous, There will be lane closures and detours along SR 106 (Lewisburg Pike) in between SR 246 and E. Fowlkes St.

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 intersection with SR 46 for grading work.



Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

