[Celebrating two anniversaries] 29th MIF and 2024MFE grandly open on Wednesday (16 October)

MACAU, October 17 - The 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (29th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2024 (2024MFE) were grandly opened on Wednesday (16 October). Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Ho Iat Seng attended the opening ceremony.

The scale of the two exhibitions, covering an area of 38,000 square metres, is the largest in recent years. The ten exhibition zones welcomed famous enterprises from 16 countries and regions and attracted globally over 2,000 government officials, buyers and trade visitors, including four ministers from mainland China, 40 ambassadors, consuls-general, representatives of consulates from Portuguese-speaking countries to China, representatives from governments and trade promotion institutions. Meanwhile, major companies, such as JD Health (Hong Kong), KPMG China, Deloitte, Zhu Kuan Group, Pernod Ricard China, PCCW and eBay, have come to explore business opportunities, steadily enhancing the level of professionalism. With the steadily growing professional and the expanded influence of the “circle of friends”, the two exhibitions have evolved into annual events that blend innovative displays, in-depth exchanges and extensive co-operation.

Diverse scenarios facilitate business matching among enterprises

To enhance the function of targeted business-to-business (B2B) matching, the two exhibitions span three working days for the first time to allow business visitors to stay longer and engage in more profound exchanges. Over the course of the four-day exhibitions, more than 80 economic and trade activities will take place in the form of conferences, forums, themed matching sessions, promotion and exchange sessions, product launches, multi-venue events and community guided tours, highlighting key industries such as big health, modern finance, high and new technology and conventions, exhibitions, commerce and trade. These activities will extend from the exhibition venue to the community, and eventually to the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, in a bid to broaden the events’ influence and deepen the synergistic development of Macao and Hengqin.

The eight themed matching sessions involve modern finance, procurement orientation, big health, Portuguese-speaking countries’ products and services, Macao and Hengqin cross-border e-commerce, high and new technology, light food and beverages, brand introduction and IP co-operation. Exhibitors and merchants participating in these sessions are from financial institutions, integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, supermarkets, catering enterprises, big health enterprises, high and new technology enterprises, enterprises specialising in products and services in Portuguese-speaking countries, retail chains and IP brands from mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macao. Prior to the events, over 300 business matching activities have been scheduled to build a network for enterprises.

Building on the lively momentum of today’s opening ceremony, a number of economic and trade activities were hosted in the bustling venue, including the “Fujian—Macao—Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Exchange Conference”, the “14th Industrial and Commercial Summit between Jiangsu-Macao-Portuguese Speaking Countries”, the “2024 Shenzhen-Macao Trade and Investment Co-operation and Exchange Conference” and the “G100—The Most Promising Portuguese-Speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards 2024”. Through a series of detailed services, these activities aim to satisfy the needs of all parties, thereby forging more economic and trade co-operation between enterprises from China, Portuguese-speaking countries and even the world.

Be among the first to taste the “first-in-Macao” tea from a renowned mainland Chinese brand and experience cutting-edge technologies

To celebrate the two anniversaries, the organiser has prepared 7,525 cups of free coffee and tea, as well as gifts worth over MOP 500,000. Visitors may get them after taking photos at designated locations of MIF and MFE and post them on social media. In response to the large-scale consumption activity, the “Macao Consumption Rewards”, any visitor making a purchase via mobile payment at booths of the “Macao Local Enterprise Sales Area” will have a chance to win e-coupons and enter the grand lucky draw.

At MFE, visitors will be able to get an early taste of the “first-in-Macao” tea from Chagee, a popular global Chinese tea brand. They can also interact with bionic robots and use shared aerial technological products at the Drone Demonstration Area to experience unique top-notch technologies.

Guests attending the opening ceremony were: Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region Zheng Xincong, Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region Liu Xianfa, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region Lv Yuyin, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and Vice Mayor of Beijing Xia Linmao, Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government Qin Weizhong, Vice Governor of the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government Fang Wei, Vice Governor of the Shandong Provincial People’s Government Song Junji, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government Lei Wai Nong, Vice President of the Legislative Assembly and President of the Macao Chamber of Commerce Chui Sai Cheong, Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance Ku Mei Leng, Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) Ji Xianzheng, and President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute Vincent U.

The two exhibitions will open to the public for free starting from 17 October. Four shuttle bus routes transporting to and from the venue will be provided. All are welcome at the events. For the latest information, please visit the official website at www.mif.com.mo or www.mfe.mo; call (853) 2882 8711 (29th MIF) or (853) 8798 9654 (2024MFE); and follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat.