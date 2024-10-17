BAREORGANICS SUPERFOODS SWEEPING 2024 AWARDS

Award winning products from BareOrganics Superfoods

DIYA BEAUTY AND WELLNESS BRAND BAREORGANICS SUPERFOODS WINS NUMEROUS AWARDS IN LESS THAN ONE YEAR SINCE ACQUISITION

Diya Beauty & Wellness' innovative mindset and dedication to excellence position it as a leader in the wellness and fitness sector, setting benchmarks for quality and customer satisfaction.” — Angie Everhart, CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since Diya Beauty and Wellness acquired BareOrganics Superfoods in October 2023, owners Angie Everhart and Renee Barch Niles are proud to announce that the brand has been honored with numerous prestigious awards.The first award, Product of the Year 2024, was presented to BareOrganics Focus Coffee. The award recognizes the most innovative products in various trending categories, with winners selected through a national study of 40,000 American consumers. The Product of the Year seal received by each winner helps consumers identify the best new products on the shelves. BareOrganics Superfoods Coffee was named Product of the Year in the Best Functional Health Product category. BareOrganics ( www.bareorganics.com ) products are 100% USDA Certified Organic and are Gluten Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, Keto/Paleo Friendly, and the coffees boast low acidity. They flavorful beverages, served hot and cold, come both ground and in BPA free Brew Cups and are available at Sprouts, Amazon and at Bareorganics.com.Focus Coffee with Superfoods, which boasts the power of ashwagandha, gingko and lion’s mane, was also named the Taste for Life Food Essentials Award Winner 2024 in the Superfood category. The BareOrganics Immunity Superfood Water Enhancer was honored with similar recognition in the Immunity category.As a company, BareOrganics was named the 2024 Organic Product of the Year by the Mindful Awards, recognizing BareOrganics for being the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable and delicious products. The annual Awards Program recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products within the packaged goods industry. An independent recognition platform highlights conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods. By emphasizing organic superfoods, herbs, and supplements, the company’s high-quality, ethically sourced products are minimally processed and free from artificial additives or sugar. Processes like freeze-drying and low temperatures are used to preserve the integrity and freshness of the foods. The company’s products are tested by independent third-party laboratories and undergo strict USDA Organic Certification - not only in the US but also in their respective countries of origin, as many ingredients are sourced from their native regions. In addition to health-conscious products, with an eye towards sustainability, the goods are packaged in 100% recyclable and reusable BPA-free containers that are freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe. BareOrganics products are available at Whole Foods, Walmart, Sprouts, HEB, Vitacost, Swanson, iHerb, Wegmans, KEHE, UNFI, Palko, and more or at Amazon.com or www.bareorganics.com Diya Beauty and Wellness has been recognized with a 2024 Global Recognition Award for its exceptional wellness and fitness industry contributions. This award celebrates the company's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions in the health sector. Diya stands out in the industry for its product quality and dedication to sustainability and wellness. The company's female owners, cancer survivors, bring a unique perspective and passion for health and well-being to its business. This personal connection to wellness drives Diya's mission to promote sustainable practices and give back to the community. The ongoing research and development of new products demonstrate Diya's proactive approach to meeting evolving consumer needs and preferences. Angie Everhart, CEO, stated, “The company's innovative mindset and dedication to excellence position it as a leader in the wellness and fitness sector, continually setting benchmarks for quality and customer satisfaction.” The owners are also committed to donating a percentage of each sale of BareOrganics products to farmers in the regions from which the ingredients are sourced.BareOrganics Superfoods was named Best Organic Health & Wellness Products Company 2024 – USA and received the Excellence Award in Sustainable Production 2024 – USA by the Food and Drink Awards 2024, proudly hosted by LUXlife. “Awardees demonstrate expertise within their given field, dedication to client service and satisfaction, and commitment to excellence and quality,” according to the Awards’ recognition.Clearly, Diya’s leadership is continuing to enhance BareOrganics’ popularity and commitment to wellness and customer satisfaction with an eye towards product expansion through extensive research and development and expansion of distribution channels and outlets.

