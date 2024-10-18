Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Agricultural Disinfectants Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural disinfectants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.08 billion in 2023 to $2.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to market penetration in emerging economies, research and development initiatives, livestock and poultry industry growth, adoption of best hygiene practices, shift towards sustainable solutions, global pandemic impact.

The agricultural disinfectants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing disease resistance, sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, biosecurity measures, precision agriculture and modern farming practices.

The growing crop pests are expected to propel the growth of the agricultural disinfectants market going forward. Crop pests refer to organisms that can cause damage to crops, leading to reduced yield and quality. These organisms may include insects, fungi, bacteria, viruses, and nematodes. Agricultural disinfectants are primarily used to control and manage the spread of diseases caused by various pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, rather than directly targeting crop pests such as insects or nematodes.

Key players in the market include Neogen Corporation, The Chemours Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Nufarm Limited, Stepan Company, Zoetis India Limited IT Center, Thymox Technology, Fink Tec GmbH, Quat-Chem Ltd., Ceva Sante Animale Group, Shandong Daming Disinfection Technology Ltd., Sanosil, Chemtex Speciality Limited, The Stockmeier Group, Forie, Shijiazhuang Jiuding Animal Pharmaceutical, Ecolab Inc., Solvay SA, Diversey Holdings Ltd., Lanxess AG, The Clorox Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The 3M Company, The Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Unilever Group, The Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The BASF SE, The Akzo Nobel N.V., The DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Major companies operating in agricultural disinfectants are adopting a strategic partnership approach to provide innovative and advanced products to strengthen their position in the market. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

1) By Type: Quarternary Ammonium Chloride salts, Hydrogen Dioxide and Pyeroxyacetic Acid, Hypochlorites And Halogens, Other Chemicals

2) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Other Forms

3) By Application: Surface, Aerial, Water Sanitizing

4) By End use: Livestock Farms, Agricultural Farms

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Agricultural Disinfectants Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Agricultural Disinfectants Market Definition

The agricultural disinfectants refer to chemicals which are primarily used to preserve crops and livestock. It is used in agriculture and animal farms to disinfectants that are necessary for preventing disease outbreaks and infections on farms.

Agricultural Disinfectants Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global agricultural disinfectants market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Agricultural Disinfectants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on agricultural disinfectants market size, agricultural disinfectants market drivers and trends and agricultural disinfectants market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

