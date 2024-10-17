Pål Jonson attends NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels

SWEDEN, October 17 - Press release from Ministry of Defence Published 17 October 2024

On 17–18 October, Sweden’s Minister for Defence Pål Jonson will meet with his colleagues from other NATO member countries in Brussels. Part of the meeting will also be attended for the first time by the defence ministers of Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand – NATO’s partners known as the Indo-Pacific Four (IP4).

The agenda includes discussions on continuing and deepening NATO’s cooperation with the IP4. At the meeting in Brussels, the NATO defence ministers will also discuss deeper cooperation between NATO and the EU, and reinforcements of NATO’s deterrence and defence capabilities. They will also discuss continued support to Ukraine and the support being provided to Russia by Iran, China and North Korea. This is the first NATO ministerial meeting led by new Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.