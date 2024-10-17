ZTransform continues recruitment drive with another all-star signing

ZTransform recruits Andre Ferrer as Senior Design Engineer ZTransform logo

Seasoned industry design engineer Andre Ferrer joins ZTransform as media facility projects roll in from multiple sectors

Andre has been instrumental to the success of some high-profile facilities throughout his career and his collaborative approach merits a huge amount of respect from stakeholders at every level.” — Erik Utter - Founder & President, ZTransform

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZTransform , a leading technology solutions provider serving the broadcast, sports venue, corporate new media, education, and government sectors, has recruited Andre Ferrer as Senior Design Engineer. With an extensive project portfolio spanning 25+ years, Ferrer has accumulated a deep understanding of music and video production, live broadcasting and postproduction workflows across a range of market sectors.At ZTransform, Ferrer will bring his systems expertise to every phase of a project, from initial consultation to final acceptance to ensure the commercial, operational and creative aspects of a client’s vision are realized.“Andre is an all-star in the world of broadcast system design and integration,” says Erik Utter, ZTransform founder and president. “He’s been instrumental to the success of some really high-profile facilities throughout his career and his collaborative approach to projects merits a huge amount of respect from stakeholders at every level.”Ferrer has led engineering teams on projects for CNN, Amazon, Facebook/Meta, Time Warner Cable, Seattle Mariners, Carolina Hurricanes, NFL Network, and Microsoft Studios, among others. From fixed facilities to production trucks, baseband systems to IP implementations, his vast experience will adeptly serve ZTransform’s growing client portfolio.“Working with a team that values collaboration and innovation is so important, especially in a space where there is no clear cut one-size fits all,” observes Ferrer. “ZTransform delivers truly tailored solutions that come from diverse perspectives and open communication - what’s more, they recognize and respect each individual within a project team, creating a true sense of allegiance between employees - as well as with its clients.”Prior to joining ZTransform, Ferrer recently held senior positions at NEP Integrated Solutions, Diversified Systems Group and Venue Services Group.He started his career as a monitor engineer at Capitol Records after majoring in Commercial Music (Recording Engineering) at Memphis State University, going on to design, documentation, and commissioning of AV systems ranging from corporate conference rooms to full broadcast facilities at Doyle Technology Consultants.A move to Full House / Basketball Club of Seattle saw him responsible for in-house engineering during home games for the Seattle Supersonics and Seattle Storm.Ferrer’s accumulated understanding of the production process enabled a seamless transition to designing systems that support creative and engineering requirements. Over the course of his career, Ferrer has developed expertise in ST-2110, NDI, 4K, SDI, MADI, Dante, AES67, AES, and analog audio signal formats, conversion, processing, and routing.For more information visit www.ztransform.com

