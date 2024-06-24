ZTransform Hires Senior Program Manager with Big Brand Credentials
Jim Butler latest talent to join systems and solutions provider in key project management role serving fast-growing client base
What impressed me most about Jim is his ability to assimilate to any client profile, even across industries. With his expertise, our team is even better equipped to serve all project stakeholders.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZTransform, a leading technology solutions provider, has appointed Jim Butler to its newly created role of Senior Program Manager. The company’s rapid expansion is fueled by its growing customer base and its commitment to deliver practical and incredible media facilities, both large and small, across broadcast, corporate new media, sports venue, education, and government sectors.
— Paul Catterson - General Manager, ZTransform
With a strong background in IT and portfolio management, Butler is consigning a key project management discipline to a wide range of ZTransform client and project profiles, and is responsible for team coordination, logistics, communications, reporting, and overall project success.
Prior to joining ZTransform, Butler drove the delivery of solutions for prominent brands including Macy’s Systems & Technology, Carter’s Osh Kosh B’Gosh, Verizon, IHG, Daimler Smart, UCB Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and Mars (MyM&Ms). He began his career at Coca-Cola USA as a liaison between its internal technical groups and Accenture. Butler has worked with top-tier New York digital agencies, including Razorfish, DraftFCB Health, Dentsu McGarry Bowen, and Sapient Nitro.
“Jim’s experience and accomplishments are hugely credible, but it is his perfectly balanced sense of enthusiasm and calm that people respond most positively to,” said Paul Catterson, GM at ZTransform.
“What impressed me most about Jim is his ability to assimilate to any client profile, even across industries. With his expertise, our team is even better equipped to serve all project stakeholders. We’re really excited to have him onboard.”
With over ten years of experience leading multidisciplinary teams from strategy through deployment of mission-critical enterprise solutions, including enterprise, web, and mobile experiences, Butler has utilized a blend of established and hybrid methodologies to deliver on KPIs. His skills include strategic planning, overseas vendor evaluation and management, team building, inter-organizational skills, change management, and risk/opportunity analysis.
“ZTransform is experiencing unprecedented growth,” said Jim. "Wherein the company is well-established in its foundational markets, it’s moving incredibly fast and evolving at an enterprise level. It has the buzz of a start-up. I feel I can make a real impact here by helping the company embrace the ever-changing industry landscape while building on its roots."
For more information visit www.ztransform.com.
Ben Wolk
ZTransform
+1 206 829 8170
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn