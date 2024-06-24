Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,438 in the last 365 days.

ZTransform Hires Senior Program Manager with Big Brand Credentials

Jim Butler, Senior Program Manager - ZTransform

ZTransform logo

Jim Butler latest talent to join systems and solutions provider in key project management role serving fast-growing client base

What impressed me most about Jim is his ability to assimilate to any client profile, even across industries. With his expertise, our team is even better equipped to serve all project stakeholders.”
— Paul Catterson - General Manager, ZTransform
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZTransform, a leading technology solutions provider, has appointed Jim Butler to its newly created role of Senior Program Manager. The company’s rapid expansion is fueled by its growing customer base and its commitment to deliver practical and incredible media facilities, both large and small, across broadcast, corporate new media, sports venue, education, and government sectors.

With a strong background in IT and portfolio management, Butler is consigning a key project management discipline to a wide range of ZTransform client and project profiles, and is responsible for team coordination, logistics, communications, reporting, and overall project success.

Prior to joining ZTransform, Butler drove the delivery of solutions for prominent brands including Macy’s Systems & Technology, Carter’s Osh Kosh B’Gosh, Verizon, IHG, Daimler Smart, UCB Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and Mars (MyM&Ms). He began his career at Coca-Cola USA as a liaison between its internal technical groups and Accenture. Butler has worked with top-tier New York digital agencies, including Razorfish, DraftFCB Health, Dentsu McGarry Bowen, and Sapient Nitro.

“Jim’s experience and accomplishments are hugely credible, but it is his perfectly balanced sense of enthusiasm and calm that people respond most positively to,” said Paul Catterson, GM at ZTransform.

“What impressed me most about Jim is his ability to assimilate to any client profile, even across industries. With his expertise, our team is even better equipped to serve all project stakeholders. We’re really excited to have him onboard.”

With over ten years of experience leading multidisciplinary teams from strategy through deployment of mission-critical enterprise solutions, including enterprise, web, and mobile experiences, Butler has utilized a blend of established and hybrid methodologies to deliver on KPIs. His skills include strategic planning, overseas vendor evaluation and management, team building, inter-organizational skills, change management, and risk/opportunity analysis.

“ZTransform is experiencing unprecedented growth,” said Jim. "Wherein the company is well-established in its foundational markets, it’s moving incredibly fast and evolving at an enterprise level. It has the buzz of a start-up. I feel I can make a real impact here by helping the company embrace the ever-changing industry landscape while building on its roots."

For more information visit www.ztransform.com.

Ben Wolk
ZTransform
+1 206 829 8170
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

ZTransform Hires Senior Program Manager with Big Brand Credentials

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more