ZTransform Recruits Broadcast Industry Veteran to Bolster Engineering Team
Former TEGNA Executive Director of Technology/Broadcast, Reed Wilson brings valuable end-user perspective to Seattle-based systems and solutions provider
Reed is well known for embracing emerging technologies and pushing boundaries to achieve operational and business goals - which truly resonates with our customers”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZTransform, a leading technology solutions provider serving the broadcast, sports venue, corporate new media, education, and government sectors, has appointed Reed Wilson to its fast-growing team as Senior Design Engineer. With 28+ years of broadcast industry experience, Reed has amassed a deep knowledge of media environments in various capacities at regional, national and international broadcast facilities across America.
At ZTransform, Wilson will play a significant role in technical systems design, commissioning, configuration and training, drawing on his skills in master agreement negotiations, budget planning, project management and project implementation.
“Reed is in great company at ZTransform, joining a team that is rich with broadcast facility ‘insiders’”, Erik Utter, ZTransform Founder and President, reveals. “He’s been at the forefront of installation and design projects for news and commercial operations at major networks and affiliates, which provides our team with invaluable end-user insights.”
For 13 years, Wilson served as Executive Director of Technology/Broadcast at TEGNA (formerly Belo Corp.), providing technical guidance to TEGNA’s 46 television stations. Together with TEGNA’s administration, directors of technology and manufacturing representatives, Wilson spearheaded broadcast technology departments, leading teams in technical facility and system design, maintenance, and upgrades. He took the project lead on the relocation and build-out of TEGNA’s TV stations and worked closely with the IT personnel to design and implement network solutions around broadcast technology.
Wilson also held technical operations positions at WFAA-TV (Dallas, TX), KTVT-TV (Fort Worth, TX) and was VP of Broadcast Technology at advertising agency, Ackerman McQueen. At Trail Drive Management, a not-for-profit entity that oversees the management and operations of Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, Wilson managed day-to-day broadcast operations of the facility’s events, which included the management and monitoring of its IPTV systems.
More recently, Wilson served the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications, ensuring the smooth operation of the college's broadcast technology. Reed's dedication to technology extends beyond professional pursuits, as he actively fosters future generations by teaching practicum classes for students.
“Reed is well known for embracing emerging technologies and pushing boundaries to achieve operational and business goals - which truly resonates with our customers,” Utter added. “With a proven track record in deployments, and a strong foundation in technical training, Reed is a confident leader ready to contribute significantly to any technology-driven environment.”
“It’s incredibly rewarding to be working as a technology and services provider with a company that is at the leading edge of technology,” said Wilson. "The opportunity to deploy new systems with ZTransform and the rate at which it is growing, along with its reputation for providing a premium service was a big draw for me."
