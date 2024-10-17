HOW RUBBER IS REVOLUTIONIZING ANIMAL WELFARE

GERMANY, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to KRAIBURG, sustainability and environmental protection are now making their way into animal barns, promoting eco-friendly practices KRAIBURG Elastik GmbH & Co. KG stands as a leading specialist in the production of rubber mats, distinguished by its innovative upcycling techniques. With a dedicated workforce of over 200 employees, the company employs a unique process to manufacture high-quality rubber flooring specifically designed for animal husbandry.Sustainable rubber cycle – since 1968Since its founding in 1968 by Peter Schmidt, KRAIBURG has been committed to the vision of giving old car tires a second life. Today, this vision has transformed into a sustainable reality, with approximately 7.5 million tires recycled annually into durable rubber mats for animal barns. The company harnesses the key properties of tires—such as dimensional stability, elasticity, and abrasion resistance—allowing for the effective reuse of valuable rubber while conserving natural resources. This approach has led to an almost waste-free production process, creating a sustainable rubber cycle is created that benefits both the environment and the agricultural industry.Animal welfare and environmental protection hand in handThe impact of KRAIBURG's rubber mats extends far beyond mere functionality. Animals around the globe benefit from a soft, non-slip surface that provides comfort and safety, significantly enhancing their overall well-being. Numerous studies have demonstrated that such environments contribute to healthier, more productive livestock. Furthermore, the modern barn flooring solutions not only improve the quality of life for animals but also streamline the work processes for farmers. The high-quality raw materials used in production ensure that inferior fillers are entirely avoided, with regular testing by organizations such as the DLG confirming that the products are safe for humans, animals, and the environment.Reduce emissions and conserve resourcesKRAIBURG’s commitment to animal welfare goes hand in hand with its dedication to environmental protection. By promoting animal-friendly, low-emission , and resource-efficient farming practices, the company plays a crucial role in paving the way for sustainable livestock management. Its efforts support environmentally conscious farming, thereby contributing to the broader goal of responsible food production and preservation of the planet’s resources.As KRAIBURG looks to the future, it aims to continue making significant contributions to sustainable agriculture, focusing on innovative solutions that balance animal welfare and environmental stewardship.Watch Our Campaign on Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/plus/acumen/vision-2045/gummiwerk-kraiburg-rubber-mats

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.