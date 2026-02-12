A Closer Look at Sustainability, Smart Buildings, and Industrial Growth in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --- More than 300,000 metric tons of CO₂ reduced (equivalent to 300,900 acres of forests) and SAR 200 million in customer energy savings since 2020- YORK Manufacturing Complex exports Saudi-made products to 26 global markets including US and China- Advancing energy efficiency through smart buildings, digital platforms, and local manufacturing excellenceAs Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 agenda and its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, Johnson Controls Arabia (JCA) is featured in a new Acumen Media documentary highlighting the Kingdom’s progress in sustainable buildings, advanced manufacturing, and global trade. The documentary explores how JCA is enabling smarter, more energy-efficient built environment while positioning Saudi-made technologies on the global stage.Buildings account for nearly 40% of global carbon emissions, making energy efficiency a critical pillar of sustainability strategies worldwide. In Saudi Arabia, this challenge is closely tied to rapid urban development and the need for resilient, high-performance buildings. Through integrated smart building solutions that combine HVAC systems, building controls, fire and security technologies, and digital platforms, Johnson Controls Arabia is supporting organizations in reducing energy consumption, operational costs, and environmental impact.Since 2020, JCA’s energy-efficiency initiatives have helped customers achieve more than SAR 200 million in energy and operational savings, while preventing over 300,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions (equivalent to 300,900 acres of forests). The company is a certified Energy Services Company (ESCO) and manages more than 1.3 million live building management system data points, placing it among the leading smart building operators in the region.“Energy efficiency is no longer optional; it is a global standard for modern buildings,” said Dr. Mohanad Alshaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia. “By combining advanced buildings’ technologies, digital intelligence, and local expertise, we help our customers operate more efficiently while supporting Saudi Arabia’s long-term sustainability goals.”The company’s leadership extends beyond digital solutions into advanced manufacturing. At King Abdullah Economic City, the YORK Manufacturing Complex serves as the company’s industrial backbone, with 11 production lines, integrated research and development capabilities, and AHRI certified testing laboratories. JCA has successfully manufactured the most efficient air-cooled chiller ever produced in Saudi Arabia, up to 600 tons in its and AHRI certified testing laboratories.The company’s leadership extends beyond digital solutions into advanced manufacturing. At King Abdullah Economic City, the YORK Manufacturing Complex serves as JCA’s industrial backbone, featuring 11 production lines and integrated research and development capabilities. Within this advanced facility, JCA has produced the most efficient air-cooled chiller ever manufactured in Saudi Arabia, delivering up to 600 tons of cooling capacity and validated through its AHRI-certified lab.The facility generates 80% of JCA’s total sales from locally manufactured products, while exporting 30% of its output to 26 countries, including highly regulated markets such as the United States and China.“Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia allows us to respond faster to market needs while maintaining global performance standards,” Alshaikh added. “Our exports demonstrate that Saudi-made technologies can compete internationally and support the Kingdom’s vision of economic diversification.”The complex also houses one of only eight Johnson Controls Net-Zero Centers worldwide, and the first in the Middle East and North Africa. This center focuses on developing AI-enabled building systems, low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, and digital optimization tools that accelerate progress toward carbon-neutral operations.Beyond technology, the documentary highlights JCA’s investment in people and long-term capability building. With more than 1,700 engineers and technicians, one of the largest aftermarket services workforce in the region, and initiatives such as the Future Industrialists program targeting thousands of students across Saudi Arabia, the company continues to strengthen local talent and industrial resilience.

