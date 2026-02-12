Wipak Launches Ambitious Business Strategy to Drive Sustainable and Digital Packaging Transformation

NASTOLA, FINLAND, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From pioneering sterile packaging to achieving major sustainability milestones, Wipak sets new standards for the future of packaging. With a strong legacy and bold vision, Wipak sets the course for carbon neutrality, digital innovation, and global leadership in packaging.Wipak, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has unveiled its new business strategy extending to 2030, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, digitalization, and innovation. Building on more than six decades of expertise, Wipak aims to redefine packaging for food and healthcare industries worldwide.“Leading an organization that is a Finnish institution in packaging is a matter of pride,” says Karri Koskela, CEO of Wipak. “Our new strategy is clear: sustainability and digitalization are not optional, they are essential. Together with our partners and customers, we are shaping the future while never forgetting our core purpose: to protect what matters most.”The Wipak’s 2030 business strategy focuses on three pillars:Carbon Neutrality: Wipak continues its journey toward full carbon neutrality, building on significant progress already achieved. Through investments in technology, renewable energy, and process optimization, the company is committed to reducing emissions across its operations and supply chain.Digital Transformation: With concepts like Digital Choice, Wipak is turning packaging into a smart, interactive platform. Digital Choice offers fraud protection, recycling guidance, and enhanced quality control, while enabling direct customer engagement and improved supply chain transparency.Circular Economy Leadership: Wipak champions Recycle Ready Design, ensuring packaging materials are compatible with existing recycling infrastructure. By optimizing polymers, inks, and adhesives, the company supports circular economy goals and minimizes material complexity for easier recycling.To support these ambitions, Wipak has invested nearly €200 million in new and upgraded assets over the past five years and expanded its footprint to 11 sites across Europe and Asia, employing 1,800 professionals dedicated to innovation and sustainability.Collaboration remains central to Wipak’s approach. The company works closely with industry associations, NGOs, and regulatory bodies to define common sustainability goals and advance innovation. Wipak’s efforts have earned global recognition, including a position in the top 5% of EcoVadis sustainability rankings.“Our 2030 vision sets a clear direction,” says Koskela. “We are committed to transforming packaging into a sustainable and digital solution that creates value for our customers and protects the world we share.”About WipakWipak is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for food and healthcare industries globally. With a strong focus on sustainability and digitalization, Wipak is committed to protecting what matters most. Wipak operates 11 facilities and a network of sales offices in Europe, the Middle East and Asia and it is part of the family owned Wihuri business conglomerate.

