The Dollar Business featured in the GSTI docuseries for Reimagining a Transparent Trade Environment driven by Data

DUABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dollar Business, a global leader in data technology empowering the export-import community around the world, has been featured in the Global Sustainable Trade Initiative (GSTI) documentary series, for its efforts to make entities in foreign trade more efficient and equipped in global commerce through seamless access to precision-based data and foreign trade intelligence.‘Trade creates data. Data creates trade’ – that’s the cornerstone of The Dollar Business’ (TDB) philosophy and of this campaign. The documentary showcases TDB’s efforts to make data-driven strategies a best practice for entities of all sizes, across geographies, ensuring lowered risks, robust supply chains and increased business opportunities.For years, TDB has worked with a mission to make trustworthy trade intelligence accessible to all – mindful of the divide that separates the haves from the have-nots in the world of foreign trade: the blue-chips versus the one-to-few person entities who remain comparatively ill-equipped. TDB’s platform (Ex-Im) - now brings the power to their engine rooms – that same power that lights up the modern, large enterprises: accurate trade data and intelligence.Beneath the shiny, multi-trillion-dollar-a-year spinning, multimarket trade system continues a battle where the ‘Little Men in Foreign Trade’ quietly compete with courage. Avnish Goyal, Founder and CEO of The Dollar Business, aims to make a difference. He wants Ex-Im to be ‘the’ difference. “For the smaller firms, misleading information or guesswork can mean losses that could wipe them out. What is making the present and the future tougher for the MSMEs is the massive gap in access to technology and information,” says he.Today knowledge is perhaps more important than capital. Accurate data is the new capital; it’s the new oil! Good news is that in recent years, a growing count of stakeholders in global commerce have begun to believe in the power of data as a driver of cross-border trade. [For some, it means not the fuel but the very engine of growth.] Thousands of them have shown faith in TDB’s platform over the past. Despite this, millions of small businesses across markets continue to bet blind – a habit that TDB vows to change.The documentary highlights how TDB reimagines foreign trade where instincts take the backseat and no strategy depends on a roll of the dice. Each decision must have a foundation in intelligence and data-led precision. That – for each exporter, importer and stakeholder of foreign trade. The company wants to drive a power shift in global commerce – from those with capital access and brand legacy to those who treat reliable data as a very input.Large corporations have teams of analysts, access to structured data, and AI-driven dashboards predicting trade flows down to the last decimal. For MSMEs, there’s TDB’s Ex-Im – bridging the gap of privilege. TDB challenges the imbalance by providing reliable, boundary-spanning data intelligence accessible to all, as Goyal opines, “Access to knowledge levels the playing field - intelligence helps you win.”During a time where a whisper of a tariff or a stuck tanker in the Suez can still make life difficult in trade, data-driven wisdom is not a choice; it’s a compulsion. With trustworthy data comes more business. This data, with adequate context generated by human expertise and machine precision working in-sync, has been the hallmark of TDB’s service promise over the years. This documentary is a celebration of that very commitment and zeal.About The Dollar BusinessThe Dollar Business is a global leader in data intelligence and analytics in foreign trade. Thousands of companies – from micro firms to mega corporations - rely on its platform, Ex-Im, the original unified global trade-data platform. With access to datasets spanning 181 countries, advanced analytics dashboards, and a mission to democratize trade intelligence, TDB empowers businesses across geographies through its comprehensive technological solution - built within an AI-enabled ecosystem and trade intelligence platform - to make global trade smarter, safer, sustainable and most importantly, more equitable for all.Media Contact: The Dollar Business | PR & Communications Office📧 reachus@thedollarbusiness.com

