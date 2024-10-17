Petrosil and Enmore Announce ABBL 2025: Asia’s Leading Bitumen, Base Oil and Lubricants Event

ABBL Logo

Join industry leaders at the 1st ABBL Conference on April 24, 2025, in Bangkok for key insights, networking, and market opportunities

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrosil and Enmore are excited to announce the 1st Asia Bitumen, Base Oil and Lubricants (ABBL) Conference and Exhibition, scheduled to take place on April 24th, 2025, at the prestigious Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

This one-day event, co-organized by Petrosil and Enmore, will serve as a critical platform for senior-level decision-makers from across the global bitumen, base oil, and lubricants industries. With the theme “Opportunities and Challenges in Bitumen, Base Oil, and Lubricant Trade and Technology,” the conference will delve into the most pressing issues and opportunities within the value chain. Discussions will cover regional developments, production capacities, pricing trends, supply-demand dynamics, advancements in technology, shipping and logistics, and much more.

We are thrilled to bring together two of the region's leading energy and commodity reporting agencies and event organizers to offer an unparalleled opportunity for industry stakeholders. Attendees can expect high-level speaker presentations, invaluable networking sessions, and a prime venue for deal-making and information-sharing.

This event builds on the success of AMEA Bangkok 2023, which attracted over 325 participants from the bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and related industries. ABBL 2025 will open doors to the largest and fastest-growing markets in Asia and the Middle East, including China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and key countries in the Middle East. The upcoming AMEA India event, scheduled for November 25th at the prestigious JW Marriott Sahar hotel in Mumbai, promises to be a key gathering for the bitumen and base oil industries. With top industry players attending, the event will offer insightful presentations, dynamic networking opportunities, and an excellent platform for deal-making as India enters its peak demand season. Don’t miss this chance to connect with decision-makers and explore the latest trends and developments in the region's growing market.

ABBL Bangkok 2025 is off to a flying start, welcoming new elite speakers and sponsors, along with Argus Media as the official Knowledge Partner. This collaboration ensures cutting-edge insights from industry experts, positioning the event as a premier platform for the bitumen, base oil, and lubricants sectors. At ABBL 2025, attendees can expect high-level presentations from industry experts, focused discussions on the opportunities and challenges in bitumen, base oil, and lubricant trade and technology, and valuable networking and deal-making opportunities with key stakeholders. The event will feature an expansive exhibition area and meeting rooms, providing the perfect setting for productive collaboration, along with speaker presentations and insights into Asia’s rapidly growing bitumen, base oil, and lubricant markets.

A Fast-Growing Market in Asia

The bitumen, base oil, and lubricants market in Asia is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by infrastructure projects, industrial expansion, and rising automotive demand across the region. Asia has become a crucial hub for these industries, with countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia leading the charge in consumption and production. As the region continues to develop at a rapid pace, market opportunities are expanding, offering tremendous potential for business growth. Bangkok, with its strategic location and vibrant business environment, serves as the perfect meeting point to facilitate trade and collaboration within these booming industries.

The event will take place at the esteemed Siam Kempinski Hotel, offering excellent exhibition space, state-of-the-art meeting facilities, and proximity to Bangkok’s top attractions and dining spots. "Petrosil is the foremost organizer of bitumen and base oil conferences in Asia and the Middle East, while Enmore has a strong track record in organizing high-profile energy events in China and Southeast Asia," said Riaz Lawyer, Founder and CEO of Petrosil. "Their leadership and experienced management make Enmore the ideal partner for co-hosting this landmark event."

ABBL 2025 is supported by key companies in the global bitumen, base oil, and lubricants industries. Sponsorship packages are available, offering a valuable opportunity to increase brand visibility and engage with top-tier industry representatives. For more information about our events, visit www.abblconferences.com and www.amea-conferences.com

About Petrosil and Enmore

Petrosil is the leading organizer of bitumen and base oil conferences in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, with a solid track record of successful events under the AMEA brand. Enmore is a renowned energy and commodity event organizer with expertise across China and Southeast Asia, making this partnership the perfect combination for delivering a world-class event.



