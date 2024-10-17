Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: 2024 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR)

Theme: the Role of Education in Protecting and Empowering Youth for a Disaster-free Future

It is a great privilege to join you on this important occasion as we commemorate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR) 2024. Today, we stand united under the theme, “The Role of Education in Protecting and Empowering Youth for a Disaster-Free Future.” This theme captures the essence of what we aspire to achieve; a future where all young people, regardless of their circumstances, are equipped, empowered, and ready to face the challenges of a world increasingly shaped by natural hazards, climate change, and complex global dynamics.

The Critical Role of Youth in Disaster Risk Reduction

As we look around this room, we see the faces of our future leaders, innovators, and change-makers. The youth of today will be the architects of tomorrow’s world. Their resilience, creativity, and determination are the building blocks of a safer, more resilient society. However, to realize this potential, we must ensure that every young person, in every corner of our nation, has access to the knowledge, tools, and opportunities they need to thrive in the face of adversity.

Disaster risk reduction is not just about responding to disasters when they occur; it’s about creating a culture of prevention and preparedness, where risks are understood, vulnerabilities are reduced, and resilience is built into the fabric of our communities. And the question is: who can champion this cause better than our youth?

Youth empowerment goes beyond education. It involves engaging our youth in decision-making processes, listening to their ideas, and involving them in community-based disaster risk reduction initiatives. By doing so, we not only build their capacity but also foster a sense of ownership and responsibility towards creating a disaster-free future.

Education as a Catalyst for Resilience

Education is the cornerstone of disaster risk reduction. Through education, we can instil a culture of prevention, preparedness, and resilience. We can teach our children not only how to respond in the face of disaster but, more importantly, how to anticipate, mitigate, and prevent these disasters from occurring.

Incorporating disaster risk reduction into our educational curricula is not merely an option; it is a necessity. From primary schools to universities, disaster risk education must become an integral part of our teaching and learning processes. By doing so, we empower our youth with the knowledge to identify risks, the skills to manage those risks, and the confidence to lead their communities in times of crisis.

Education is the most powerful tool that we can use to build resilience. It is through education that we can empower our youth to take control of their futures and become leaders in disaster risk reduction. Education, however, must be inclusive and equitable. It must reach every young person, regardless of their background, their abilities, or their circumstances.

Including Young People with Disabilities

Let me start by addressing the needs of young people with disabilities. It is estimated that approximately 15% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability, and many of these individuals face heightened risks during disasters. These risks are not just physical but also systemic, as barriers to education, communication, and mobility can make it more difficult for them to access the information and support they need during emergencies.

In our efforts to build disaster resilience, we must ensure that young people with disabilities are not left behind. This means designing educational programs that are accessible and inclusive, using diverse communication methods, and providing the necessary support to ensure that they can participate fully in disaster risk reduction activities. It also means empowering them to take on leadership roles within their communities, recognizing that their experiences and insights are invaluable in shaping effective disaster management strategies.

The case of the Christiana School for the Blind in the North West: In South Africa, we have witnessed the devastating impact of disasters, particularly highlighted by tragic incidents like the one at Christiana School for the Blind in the North West. Here, we faced the heartbreaking loss of a learner with disabilities, a vivid reminder of how vulnerable our communities can be in the face of natural hazards.

This tragic event serves as a stark illustration of the profound risks faced by individuals with disabilities during disasters. In this instance, the combination of insufficient preparedness, lack of accessible emergency plans, and inadequate support systems culminated in a situation where a young life was lost.

Disasters do not discriminate, but they disproportionately affect those who are already marginalized. The tragedy at Christiana School for the Blind highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive disaster risk reduction measures that prioritize the inclusion of all individuals, particularly those with disabilities.

Let us honor the memory of that student by committing ourselves to create a more inclusive and resilient society, one where disaster risk reduction is a priority for all, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Engaging the LGBTQI+ Community

Next, we must recognize and address the unique challenges faced by young people in the LGBTQI+ community. Discrimination, stigma, and social exclusion can exacerbate the vulnerabilities of LGBTQI+ youth, making them more susceptible to the impacts of disasters. In many cases, they may feel isolated or excluded from disaster preparedness and response efforts, further increasing their risk.

Our commitment to disaster risk reduction must include a commitment to social inclusion. We must work to create safe spaces where LGBTQI+ youth can access education, support, and resources without fear of discrimination. We must also involve them in the planning and implementation of disaster risk reduction initiatives, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are addressed. By doing so, we not only protect and empower LGBTQI+ youth but also strengthen the overall resilience of our communities.

Reaching Non-School-Going Children and Youth

Education, as we know, is a powerful tool, but it is a tool that not all young people have access to. Across our nation, there are countless children and youth who are not in school due to economic hardship, family responsibilities, or other challenges. These young people are often among the most vulnerable to disasters as they may lack access to the information and resources that are essential for disaster preparedness and response.

We cannot afford to overlook these young people in our disaster risk reduction efforts. We must find innovative ways to reach them, whether through community-based education programs, peer-led initiatives, or mobile and digital platforms. By doing so, we can ensure that all young people, regardless of their educational status, have the knowledge and skills they need to protect themselves and their communities in times of crisis.

Empowering Young People in Rural Areas

Similarly, we must pay special attention to young people in rural areas. Rural communities often face unique challenges when it comes to disaster risk reduction, including limited access to infrastructure, healthcare, and educational resources. Yet, these communities are often on the frontlines of disaster impacts, from floods and droughts to wildfires and storms.

Empowering young people in rural areas is critical to building resilience in these communities. This means ensuring that they have access to quality education that includes disaster risk reduction, providing them with the tools and resources to take action in their communities, and involving them in decision-making processes. It also means recognizing and valuing the traditional indigenous knowledge and practices that many rural communities possess, integrating this wisdom into our broader disaster management and climate change strategies.

The Role of Government and Stakeholders

As we reflect on these diverse needs and challenges, it becomes clear that the role of government and stakeholders is more important than ever. Our policies must be inclusive, our resources must be equitably distributed, and our efforts must be coordinated and collaborative. We must work hand in hand with educators, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, the private sector, and most importantly, the youth themselves to ensure that disaster risk reduction is truly a collective effort.

We must also recognize that disaster risk reduction is not just a task for emergency managers or scientists. It is a cross-cutting issue that touches on every aspect of our society; from health and education to housing and infrastructure. Therefore, it requires a whole-of-society approach, where every sector and every individual plays a role in building resilience.

Building a Culture of Preparedness

As we move forward, our goal must be to build a culture of preparedness. A culture where disaster risk reduction is embedded in our daily lives, our educational systems, and our governance structures. This culture must be one that is inclusive, where every young person, regardless of who they are or where they come from, is empowered to contribute to a disaster-free future.

This is a challenging task, but it is not an impossible one. We have the knowledge, the tools, and the resources to make this vision a reality. What we need now is the commitment to invest in education, to support our youth, and to work together towards a common goal.

In conclusion, as we commemorate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2024, let us reaffirm our commitment to the protection and empowerment of our youth. Let us recognize the diversity of our young people and ensure that our efforts are inclusive, equitable, and far-reaching.

The future we aspire to; a future where disasters no longer devastate lives and communities; is within our reach. But it requires us to act now, to educate, to empower, and to involve our youth in every step of the journey. Together, we can build a disaster-free future. A future that is safe, resilient, and just for all.

Remember, it is said: “We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.”

I thank you.