Drayton Gardens by Stephanie Rackind and Ana Saprygina Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Drayton Gardens

Stephanie Rackind and Ana Saprygina's Drayton Gardens Receives Bronze Recognition in Prestigious A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Drayton Gardens by Stephanie Rackind and Ana Saprygina as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by the winning design, positioning it as a notable contribution to the interior design industry.Drayton Gardens' recognition in the A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. The design aligns with industry standards and practices, showcasing practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach to functionality and aesthetics.What sets Drayton Gardens apart is its seamless fusion of classical architectural features with minimalist design principles. The complete renovation of a top-floor flat allowed the designers to reshape a challenging space into a harmonious luxury retreat. The meticulously planned layout and bespoke elements, from custom joinery to furniture and fixtures, reflect a clear aesthetic vision that encompasses shapes, materials, and textures.This recognition from the A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for Stephanie Rackind and Ana Saprygina to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award win may inspire further exploration and refinement of their design philosophy, which focuses on crafting minimalist, enduring spaces that prioritize natural materials and well-being.Interested parties may learn more at:About Stephanie Rackind and Ana SapryginaO-Dome is a recently established comprehensive Interior Design studio based in Great Britain that redefines spaces, crafting environments that seamlessly blend aesthetics, functionality, and their unique vision. The studio's approach diverges from ostentation and opulence, instead focusing on creating minimalist and enduring designs. Central to their design philosophy is the meticulous use of natural, authentic, and noble materials, combined with a careful consideration of proportions, lines, circulation, and other imperceptible elements that contribute to a profound sense of well-being.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that excel in criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The competition promotes excellence in design and innovation, welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, renowned manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://interior-design-award.com

