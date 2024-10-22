AI Wellness Launches AI-Driven Health Platform at Integrative Oncology Conference Featuring CA Treasurer Fiona Ma

AI Wellness: Revolutionizing Health with AI-Driven Precision Wellness Solutions. Join us at the International Conference of Integrative Oncology, October 25-27, 2024, to experience the future of healthcare firsthand. Get a head start on wellness this season with our Holiday Wellness Bundle! Experience the future of personalized health at the International Conference of Integrative Oncology, October 25-27, 2024, where AI Wellness will unveil groundbreaking AI-powered solutions. Step into the future of healthcare! Join us at the International Conference of Integrative Oncology, October 25-27, 2024, and witness groundbreaking AI innovations in personalized health. Experience the future of wellness at the HermesLongevity Lounge! Join us at the International Conference of Integrative Oncology, October 25-27, 2024, where innovation meets luxury. Discover the power of the AIW Ring at the International Conference of Integrative Oncology, October 25-27, 2024! Track your sleep, stress, and vital health metrics in real-time with this cutting-edge wearable.

AI Wellness Unveils Revolutionary Educational Platform & AI-Driven Health Technologies at the International Conference of Integrative Oncology with City of Hope

Our vision is to showcase how healthcare and wellness can be experienced interactively, blending cutting-edge tech with holistic care, making this conference both educational and impactful.” — Abby Aboitiz, Founder of Assisted Intelligence Wellness.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assisted Intelligence Wellness (AI Wellness) is set to transform the healthcare industry with the global launch of its revolutionary educational platform and advanced wellness technologies at the International Conference of Integrative Oncology with City of Hope , which will be held from October 25 to 27, 2024, in Costa Mesa, California. This launch will showcase cutting-edge AI-powered solutions to millions worldwide, elevating wellness education and healthcare innovation to a new level.As part of this milestone event, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma will headline the HermesLongevity Lounge ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 25th, underscoring California’s commitment to fostering technological innovation and holistic health solutions. As a state leader championing forward-thinking health initiatives, Treasurer Ma will offer a congratulatory speech marking AI Wellness’ significant contribution to advancing wellness education and AI-driven healthcare.“As we launch this groundbreaking platform, we’re not just introducing technology, we’re creating a movement,” said Abby Aboitiz, Founder and Visionary of AI Wellness. “Our vision is to democratize wellness by providing everyone - regardless of where they are - access to precision health education and personalized tools. This is more than innovation; it’s about reshaping the future of health for generations to come.”The launch will be broadcast to over 151 million homes across North America and 12 additional countries, positioning AI Wellness at the forefront of the global healthcare innovation movement. This TED Talk-style presentation will provide viewers with an immersive look at how AI technology and personalized wellness solutions are reshaping the future of healthcare.Key Attendees and Special GuestsFiona Ma – California State TreasurerDaniel Sieu – Chairman, California Investment ForumJason A. Gahari – Executive Committee, California Investment ForumLing Sieu – Public Relations & Outreach Specialist for CA State Treasurer Fiona MaJohn Stephens – Mayor of Costa MesaSteve Rosansky – President & CEO, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce; Former Mayor, Newport BeachReuben Franco – President & CEO, Orange County Hispanic Chamber of CommerceEvent Highlights and InnovationsAI Wellness will unveil a visionary blend of state-of-the-art technology, immersive art, and scientific innovation, showcasing a future where AI-driven tools revolutionize both personal wellness and clinical care. Attendees will be able to see, experience, and interact with these groundbreaking innovations firsthand.Master of Ceremonies: Dr. Rafael GonzalezDr. Gonzalez, a leading expert in regenerative medicine from TheBioBox and RESTEM, will guide attendees through AI Wellness’ innovative solutions, offering a glimpse into the future of healthcare and wellness.Visual Healing with Louie SchwartzbergRenowned artist Louie Schwartzberg will present his Moving Art visual healing experience, integrating brainwave technology to foster mental clarity and physical recovery through immersive multi-sensory art.AIW Mirror and AIW Ring Attendees will experience the AIW Mirror, which provides real-time visual healing and personalized health insights, and the AIW Ring, a device that tracks key health metrics like sleep and stress, part of AI Wellness’ Sculpt360+ program.AI-Powered Educational PlatformThe event highlights AI Wellness’ innovative educational platform, using AI-powered digital avatars to deliver personalized wellness education and health recommendations. This platform is set to redefine the future of healthcare learning and patient engagement.“We are proud to launch a platform that bridges the gap between healthcare and wellness,” said Dr. Gideon Kwok, Co-Founder of AI Wellness. “Our goal is to empower individuals and healthcare professionals alike with AI-driven tools that provide real-time insights and personalized wellness solutions. The launch of the HermesLongevity Lounge represents a significant step forward in making healthcare more accessible, personalized, and impactful.”The Future of Wellness ConferencesThe HermesLongevity Lounge will set a new standard for future wellness conferences by offering immersive experiences, AI-driven personalization, and interactive health solutions. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in demonstrations of these transformative tools, providing a hands-on preview of the future of healthcare and wellness. This innovative approach ensures that participants are not merely observers but are fully engaged in the technology and its potential.Supporting Nonprofit Initiatives: AI Wellness Holiday BundlesAttendees and supporters can make a global impact by participating in the AI Wellness Holiday Bundles campaign. A portion of proceeds will go toward advancing key nonprofit initiatives, such as supporting Olympians on their path to the 2028 Olympics, promoting healthy aging and super longevity, preventing veteran suicides, and providing safe havens for vulnerable children.Event RegistrationJoin healthcare leaders, innovators, and wellness pioneers at the HermesLongevity Lounge, where you’ll witness the future of wellness and AI in real-time. Register today to secure your place at this landmark event: https://aiwellness.ai/city-of-hope About Assisted Intelligence WellnessAssisted Intelligence Wellness is pioneering the future of healthcare innovation by harnessing the power of AI to deliver personalized, precision wellness solutions. Through partnerships with industry leaders in health and wellness, AI Wellness is redefining how individuals engage with healthcare, focusing on improving well-being and extending human lifespans.For more information, please visit https://aiwellness.ai/city-of-hope Media Inquiries: Geneveve Rebaca, Director of Media Relations and Education, Email: geneveve@aiwellness.ai, Phone: +1 (702) 377-6585

Dr. Gideon Kwok's cutting-edge interactive avatar, a revolutionary AI-powered tool designed to elevate patient care & streamline virtual consultations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.