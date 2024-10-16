Nordic-Baltic foreign ministers visit Ukraine

SWEDEN, October 16 - Published 16 October 2024

On 16 October 2024, the Nordic-Baltic countries’ foreign ministers visited Odesa, Ukraine. The visit took place against the backdrop of intensified Russian attacks against Ukraine resulting in further loss of lives, injuries and widespread destruction. The needs are immense, especially within the energy sector, as Ukraine prepares for its third winter since Russia’s full-scale invasion. The Nordic-Baltic countries are united in their unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine. During the visit, a substantial Nordic-Baltic winter package was announced in response to Ukraine’s most pressing needs, including energy, social infrastructure and humanitarian support. The support aims to alleviate the suffering caused by Russia’s attacks by contributing to basic needs such as heating and clean water during the cold winter months.

“Our visit to Odesa today is a manifestation of the Nordic-Baltic countries’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine’s heroic fight against Russia’s aggression is not only about defending Ukraine’s freedom, but all of our freedom,” said Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Coordinator of the NB8 Maria Malmer Stenergard, on behalf of the Nordic-Baltic delegation. The delegation was received in Odesa by Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha to discuss the current situation, pressing needs, Ukraine’s efforts for a just and lasting peace as well as Ukraine’s EU accession progress, including related reform progress. The visit also included a visit to a military hospital, where the delegation met with soldiers wounded in the defence of their country, as well as a meeting with governor Oleh Kiper, where the ministers were briefed on the current situation in the region. The Nordic-Baltic countries have committed significant resources in support to Ukraine and this support will continue. During the visit, a substantial Nordic-Baltic winter package was delivered in response to Ukraine’s most pressing needs ahead of the coming winter, including energy, social resilience and humanitarian support. Together, the Nordic-Baltic countries will contribute turbines, generators, solar panels, transformers and heating as well as financial support to the energy sector and to the reconstruction of critical social infrastructure. This support, and the already earmarked support for next year, will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to provide electricity, heating, clean water, health care, education, and other critical social and civilian infrastructure.

