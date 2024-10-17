Royalton Barracks // DUI Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2005083
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/16/24, at approximately 2037 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12 / Pleasant Street, Bethel
VIOLATIONS: DUI - Drug
ACCUSED: Mark A. Volpe
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/16/2024, at approximately 2037 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a motorist stopped in the travel lane of VT Route 12 / Pleasant Street in the town of Bethel, in the county of Windsor, Vermont. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Mark A. Volpe (44), of Randolph, was under the influence of drugs. Volpe was issued a citation to appear in court on 12/17/2024 and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/24, 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
