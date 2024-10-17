Royalton Barracks // DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2005083

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 10/16/24, at approximately 2037 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12 / Pleasant Street, Bethel

VIOLATIONS: DUI - Drug





ACCUSED: Mark A. Volpe

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 10/16/2024, at approximately 2037 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a motorist stopped in the travel lane of VT Route 12 / Pleasant Street in the town of Bethel, in the county of Windsor, Vermont. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Mark A. Volpe (44), of Randolph, was under the influence of drugs. Volpe was issued a citation to appear in court on 12/17/2024 and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/24, 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.