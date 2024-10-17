Royalton Barracks // DUI Drug

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 24B2005083

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 


DATE/TIME: 10/16/24, at approximately 2037 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12 / Pleasant Street, Bethel

VIOLATIONS: DUI - Drug

 


ACCUSED: Mark A. Volpe

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT 

 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 


On 10/16/2024, at approximately 2037 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a motorist stopped in the travel lane of VT Route 12 / Pleasant Street in the town of Bethel, in the county of Windsor, Vermont. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Mark A. Volpe (44), of Randolph, was under the influence of drugs. Volpe was issued a citation to appear in court on 12/17/2024 and released. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/24, 0830 hours 

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 



Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

 

