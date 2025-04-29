Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,858 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/ dog theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4003729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                          

STATION: St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/27/25 1316 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 25, Topsham, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny, Impersonation of an Officer

 

ACCUSED:  Alexia Voitle                                             

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Orange, VT

 

VICTIM: Anthony Burbank

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that Voitle had stolen a neighborhood dog named "Cali" belonging to Burbank. Voitle made several failed attempts to drop off Cali at shelters and finally dropped the dog off at Country Canine Kennels. Burbank was notified of the location of Cali by the kennel at which point they were reunited.

 

On 04/28/25, State Police met with Voitle at which point she was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Court for the aforementioned charges.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/25         

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Johnsbury/ dog theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more