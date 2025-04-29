St Johnsbury/ dog theft

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A4003729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/27/25 1316 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 25, Topsham, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny, Impersonation of an Officer

ACCUSED: Alexia Voitle

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Orange, VT

VICTIM: Anthony Burbank

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that Voitle had stolen a neighborhood dog named "Cali" belonging to Burbank. Voitle made several failed attempts to drop off Cali at shelters and finally dropped the dog off at Country Canine Kennels. Burbank was notified of the location of Cali by the kennel at which point they were reunited.

On 04/28/25, State Police met with Voitle at which point she was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Court for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/25

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111