St Johnsbury/ dog theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4003729
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/27/25 1316 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 25, Topsham, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny, Impersonation of an Officer
ACCUSED: Alexia Voitle
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Orange, VT
VICTIM: Anthony Burbank
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that Voitle had stolen a neighborhood dog named "Cali" belonging to Burbank. Voitle made several failed attempts to drop off Cali at shelters and finally dropped the dog off at Country Canine Kennels. Burbank was notified of the location of Cali by the kennel at which point they were reunited.
On 04/28/25, State Police met with Voitle at which point she was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Court for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/25
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
