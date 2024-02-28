PRODUCER AND PODCAST HOST LAUNCHES NONPROFIT CHAMPIONING THE PRESERVATION OF WORLD CULTURES AND ANCIENT TRADITIONS
Tony Sweet Launches EARTHLY BEINGS FOUNDATION With Mission to Celebrate and Preserve the Diversity of World Cultures and Their Ancient Traditions
Ancient cultures and indigenous issues have always been of interest to me. I am excited to launch a foundation focused on sharing, recording, and preserving these cultures and traditions.”BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer Tony Sweet, host of the top-rated video podcast, “Truth Be Told,” is thrilled to announce the launch of his nonprofit organization - EARTHLY BEINGS FOUNDATION - dedicated to the celebration and preservation of the world’s rich cultural history and ancient traditions. The organization’s mission is to build bridges of understanding and appreciation for different cultures through the exploration, celebration, and active preservation of world cultures, and their ancient practices and beliefs. This mission has long been reflected in some of the topics covered on Sweet’s long-running podcast.
“Throughout my journey as a producer, I have used my platform to highlight and explore the topics that I have wanted to know more about,” shares Sweet from the UBNGo Network Studio in Burbank. “Ancient cultures and indigenous issues have always been of interest to me. I am excited to launch a foundation focused on sharing, recording, and preserving these cultures and traditions.”
In a world that has placed the importance of colonization over the preservation of indigenous cultures, it is imperative to shift the global focus to the importance of maintaining and understanding the diversity of cultural traditions. EARTHLY BEINGS FOUNDATION is committed to effecting this shift, to focusing on the exploration, documentation, and sharing of ancient traditions that have shaped human history and continue to influence our lives today.
Our core initiatives include Cultural Preservation: documenting and preserving endangered traditions and practices, ensuring they are not lost to the sands of time; Educational Outreach: providing educational programs and resources to schools and communities to foster an understanding of cultural diversity;
Global Collaborations: partnering with other organizations, communities, and cultural practitioners worldwide to exchange knowledge and promote cultural understanding; and Events and Workshops: organizing events, workshops, and exhibitions that showcase the beauty and depth of ancient traditions.
This year, Tony and his team are planning a variety of live and online events, including those for the successful ParaPod Festival, a paranormal-themed event launched in 2022, which is now a subsidiary of EARTHLY BEINGS FOUNDATION. More information about these events will be posted on the EARTHLY BEINGS FOUNDATION website as their calendar is confirmed.
EARTHLY BEINGS FOUNDATION invites individuals, educators, artists, and cultural enthusiasts to join in this exciting, collective journey, whether through volunteering, participating in our programs, or providing financial support. Monetary contributions will play a crucial role in preserving the rich tapestry of our global, cultural heritage. Together, we can create a more understanding and connected world.
For more information about our projects, events, and how you can be a part of this exciting initiative, please visit: www.earthlybeings.org
