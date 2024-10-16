MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in an armed robbery with a knife in the 1700 block of Kalorama Road, Northwest.

On Thursday, October 15, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the suspect approached the victims, threatened them with a knife, and stole their property before fleeing the scene on a bike.

Shortly after, 60-year-old David Watts, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).



CCN: 24160196

