MPD Arrests Teen for Assault and Attempted Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager for a September assault and attempted robbery.

On Friday, September 11, 2024, at approximately 4:40 a.m., the victim was attacked by a suspect who attempted to take his bookbag in the 1400 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The suspect then pointed a gun at the victim and again demanded the victim’s property. The victim would not comply, and the suspect ran from the area. The victim reported minor injuries.

Through the investigation, detectives identified a suspect and obtained a custody order. On October 16, 2024, Third District Crime Suppression Team members conducted a residential search warrant in the 1400 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. A teenager inside the residence was taken into custody and determined to be the suspect in the previous attempted robbery.



The 16-year-old male, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob.

CCN: 24140259