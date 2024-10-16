Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,262 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Robbery, Seeking Additional Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Northwest. MPD is asking for the community's help in locating two suspects who are still at large in connection with this robbery.
 
On Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at approximately 3:53 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and then fled the scene.
On Wednesday, October 16th, 2024, 18-year-old Laurence Cotton-Powell, of Northeast, was arrested and charged with Robbery as a result of the detective’s investigation.
 
Surveillance cameras captured images of the two outstanding suspects, which can be seen in the photos below.
 


Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
 
CCN: 24160027

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Robbery, Seeking Additional Suspects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more