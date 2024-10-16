MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Robbery, Seeking Additional Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Northwest. MPD is asking for the community's help in locating two suspects who are still at large in connection with this robbery.



On Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at approximately 3:53 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, October 16th, 2024, 18-year-old Laurence Cotton-Powell, of Northeast, was arrested and charged with Robbery as a result of the detective’s investigation.



Surveillance cameras captured images of the two outstanding suspects, which can be seen in the photos below.





Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24160027