MPD Arrests Suspect in Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking in the First District. 

On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at approximately 10:17 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1000 block of 2nd Street, Northeast, while the victim was delivering food. The suspect used a knife and demanded the victim's car keys. When the victim refused, the suspect assaulted the victim and stole their belongings before fleeing the scene in the victim's vehicle.
 
Shortly after,officers on patrol in the Seventh District spotted the victim's vehicle with the suspect standing outside. Following a brief foot pursuit, a 16-year-old male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

CCN: 24160222

###

