The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Announces The 32nd Annual Festival of Lights Presented by Kelly & Duane Roberts

THE MISSION INN HOTEL & SPA 32nd Annual Mission Inn Festival of Lights

Performances by Matt Mauser and The Tijuana Dogs, and a special guest performance by America’s Got Talent 2024 winner Richard Goodall

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa announced today the return of the 32nd annual Festival of Lights, Southern California's most enchanting holiday tradition. Presented by Kelly & Duane Roberts, Keepers of The Mission Inn, this year's festival will take place from November 23, 2024, through January 6, 2025, kicking off with a Switch On Ceremony and a star-studded concert.

Renowned for its breathtaking holiday light collection with over ten million dazzling lights and festive spirit, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights will commence on Saturday, November 23rd with a Switch On Ceremony scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PST, sure to set the town aglow.

Following the Switch On Ceremony, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa will host the Festival of Lights public concert, boasting a celebrity-packed lineup, including performances by Matt Mauser and The Tijuana Dogs, and a special guest performance by America’s Got Talent 2024 winner Richard Goodall.

For over three decades, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights has captivated the hearts of the Inland Empire Southern California community and is a cherished holiday tradition, earning the title of "Best Public Lights Display" by USA Today. Year by year, the festival's popularity grows, attracting an increasing number of visitors to The Historic Mission Inn.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to the Mission Inn Festival of Lights for another unforgettable holiday season,” said Kelly and Duane Roberts, Keepers of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. “For over 30 years, this event has been a celebration of community, tradition, and the magic of the holidays. Each year, we are inspired by the joy it brings to so many, and we are proud to continue this cherished tradition that brightens Riverside and brings people together from near and far to experience the wonder of our beloved hotel."

To elevate the holiday experience, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is now offering festive holiday packages including The Eat, Drink & be Merry, Festival of Lights and Delights, Christmas Caroler’s Cheer, Holiday Elf Package, Mistletoe Magic, and Kensington Kelly Winter Wonderland Suite Package. These packages provide delightful culinary offerings, in addition to exclusive holiday amenities, ensuring an unforgettable stay at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa during the Festival of Lights.

For further details, booking information, and updates about The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights, please visit https://www.missioninn.com/about/festival-of-lights or call (951)784-0300.

Holiday Traditions to Brighten the Season

The Festival of Lights is only the start of the holiday traditions to brighten the season at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. Other dazzling and immersive holiday experiences for the whole family include:

Santa’s Toy Shop at Kelly’s Boutique

Santa’s Toy Shop offers a magical holiday shopping experience where guests can shop alongside Santa’s Christmas elves. Visitors will discover a wide range of toys, from nostalgic classics to the latest trends, all within a festive atmosphere adorned with twinkling lights and holiday music.

Hours of operation: Sunday to Thursday: 10am – 6pm Friday & Saturday: 10pm – 8pm

The Mission Inn Candy Lane Store

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 12pm. The Mission Inn Candy Lane Store will spread holiday joy with its holiday-themed decor, and delightful assortment of sweet treats from around the world. Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting: November 6, 2024, at 12 PM Hours of operation: Sunday to Thursday: 10am– 6pm Friday & Saturday: 10am– 8pm

Sunday Champagne Brunch with Santa Claus –

Sunday Champagne brunch menu $89 Adults and $45 Children 3-12 (plus tax & gratuity) 10am – 3:00pm only on December 1st, December 8th, December 15th and December 22nd

Holiday Brunches at Mission Inn Restaurant Adults (12yrs+) - $95++ Children (3yrs-11yrs) $47++ 10am-3pm

Thursday, 28th - Thanksgiving

Wednesday, 25th - Christmas Day

Wednesday, January 1st, 2025 - New Years Day

Grand Parisian Ballroom Thanksgiving and Christmas Buffet:

Adults (12yrs+) - $115++ Children (3yrs-11yrs) $57++ 9am-2pm

Night Before Christmas Dinner at Duane’s: Duane’ Prime Rib & Seafood on December 24th. This 5-course meal was specially put together by Chef Brandon Chiang $175 or $250 with Wine pairings seatings at limited 4pm, 7pm, 9:30pm

Live Music – Please visit the California Lounge and the Presidential Lounge. Entertainer Ron Johnson performs from 6pm-10pm on Saturdays. Band "The Boys" performing from 6pm-10pm on Fridays

Caroler’s will deck the halls with beautiful holiday music Thursday-Sunday 11am-3pm and 5pm-9pm

Holiday Dinner Buffet - Gather with family and friends for an all-inclusive and delightful traditional dinner in Mission Inn Restaurant. Enjoy a memorable evening featuring a delectable Holiday Prime Rib & Carved Turkey & Ham Dinner Buffet. Fridays and Saturdays for the month of December. Starts on December 6th and 7th. Dinner price $75 Adults (plus tax & gratuity). Kids at $37. 4pm-11pm.

Santa Letter Drop Box – Children will be encouraged to drop off letters to Santa, with messages sent by speedy express mail straight to the North Pole. Just pop it in the drop box at Santa’s Toy Shop at Kelly’s Boutique and our elves will take care of the rest.

NYE at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa: Say goodbye to 2024 is style at our New Year’s Eve Gala. Dance the night away to Nick D'egidio and the Dry Martini Orchestra Band playing the sounds from the Roaring 20's to the Rat Pack 60's. Enjoy their salute to Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe, 5 course dinner and cash bar $160 9pm-1am Entertainment (Cocktail Reception 730pm-830pm) 5 course Dinner starts at 9pm.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.