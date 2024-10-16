Anna Meares OAM to lead Santos Tour Down Under Family Ride

Release date: 17/10/24

After leading the Australian Olympic team as Chef de Mission, Anna Meares OAM will return to Adelaide as the ambassador for the Santos Tour Down Under, Health Partners Family Ride in 2025.

The Santos Tour Down Under broadcast panellist and former Olympic cycling gold medallist will hit the track with her two children when the Health Partners Family Ride takes place in Adelaide’s East End ahead of the Men’s Classic on Saturday 18 January.

The ride forms part of the Santos Tour Down Under festival, with the full line up revealed today featuring street parties, live music and family fun, as Australia’s greatest cycling race gears up to celebrate 25 years in 2025.

Cult DJ icon Hot Dub Time Machine – previously playing at the likes of Coachella and Tomorrowland – will open the Team Presentation celebrations with a free concert on the opening night of the event.

Adelaide will be a hive of activity with the brand-new East End Street Party on Saturday 25 January, as the Schwalbe Stage Six returns to the city for the first time in seven years.

The City of Adelaide Tour Village will again transform Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga, featuring the race live on the big screen, bars, along with the return of the recovery zone, and a dedicated Santos Tour Down Under history walk.

In celebration of the event’s 25th year, the festival hub will host panel discussions with riders and former greats, including the opportunity to see 18-time Santos Tour Down Under stage winner Andre Greipel, the only Australian to ever win the Tour De France Cadel Evans, and undisputed King of Willunga Hill Richie Porte. The cycling stars will be joined by other VIPs when the Legend’s Night dinner, presented by Telstra returns after a five-year hiatus.

New domestic cycling competition, ProVelo Super League, will begin its inaugural event in Adelaide – providing an opportunity for the state’s cycling community to enjoy and support domestic cycling and South Australia.

Cycling enthusiasts will have unprecedented access to the women’s and men’s WorldTour teams, with the chance to meet the riders on Team Presentation night, walk through the Team Zones, watch mechanics in action, and meet and greet their favourite cyclists. The largest bike expo in the southern hemisphere will also return to the City of Adelaide Tour Village, showcasing the latest technology and brands in cycling.

Other community friendly events will take place across the state, including the Glenelg Ice Cream Festival, Barossa Loop de Loop, and more alongside the race stage starts and finish lines.

For further details and to book your tickets in the Health Partners Family Ride, visit https://tourdownunder.com.au.

The Santos Tour Down Under adds to South Australia’s summer of sport driving visitors and athletes to the state, including the ‘Christmas Test’ match at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide International, and LIV Golf Adelaide.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

The Santos Tour Down Under festival will be better than ever.

We know that no one does events like us here in South Australia, and this year we will raise the bar again to celebrate 25 years of this great race.

The Santos Tour Down Under is a world class cycling race, but the festival that supports it, is what makes this event such a unique visitor experience. There truly is something for everyone, from cycling fans, families looking for school holiday activities, to those wanting to soak up the South Australian sunshine and enjoy the festival atmosphere, there is nowhere else in Australia to be this January.

Attributable to Anna Meares OAM Cycling Commentator and Santos Tour Down Under Family Day Ambassador

I am looking forward to returning to the event for its 25th year to ride with my family.

The Santos Tour Down Under has been a key part of mine, and my family’s, summer for a long time now.

My kids rode in the Health Partners family ride last year at the Santos Tour Down Under and absolutely loved being able to ride on a closed circuit in front of the crowd. I can’t wait to share that experience with them again in January and encourage all families to dust off their bikes and enjoy some cycling fun in Adelaide this summer.