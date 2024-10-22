Logistics Company Talaria Transportation Shares Safety Upgrades to the Tech Behind the Fleet Ahead of Road Safety Week

Talaria Transportation, LLC is a privately held company specializing in secure logistics for the legal cannabis industry. Operating across all states with legal programs, Talaria provides critical infrastructure tailored to this highly regulated sector. Talaria Transportation LLC founder and CEO Ari Raptis announces the addition of 20-50 new vehicles by the end of 2025 and significant upgrades to the technology used to power the vehicles. Ari Raptis founded Talaria Transportation in 2017 to revolutionize the logistics system for the ever-changing compliance demands of the alternative health industry. Talaria provides trusted, versatile, secure transportation of wholesale and B2B products f

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talaria Transportation, LLC , a privately held company specializing in secure, compliant logistics for legal cannabis and other highly regulated industries, today unveiled two upgrades to the fleet: the addition of 20-50 new vehicles by the end of 2025 and significant upgrades to the technology used to power the vehicles. The latest announcement comes ahead of Road Safety Week, an annual event spanning from November 18-24, to promote road safety awareness.Talaria Transportation utilizes a unique approach to risk management through the use of advanced telematics, an interdisciplinary field encompassing telecommunications and vehicular technologies. Their new technology allows the dispatch team to generate reports and review daily actions from each vehicle. The company can now access key information, such as time spent idling, to assist in efficiency reviews and optimize its delivery routes. The technology allows drivers to stick to predetermined secure routes and notifies the team if staff deviates from the designated path.Additionally, Talaria requires two people in the vehicles at all times to manage driver habits and ensure equal accountability. With their significant safety and operational improvements, Talaria reduced its incident rates in 2022 by 58% over 2020 figures, with more improvements expected as a result of recent technology upgrades.“Safety and security are at the forefront of everything we do at Talaria,” said Ari Raptis, CEO and founder. “We are grateful to have such innovative and effective technology available for us to keep our drivers safe and ensure we deliver without interruption. We continue to monitor the latest emerging technologies and look forward to maintaining a strong, safe, and secure fleet.”The company’s existing technology behind its advanced vehicle conversions includes reinforced storage compartments, passenger-focused enhancements for comfort and safety, and state-of-the-art security systems. Talaria uses predictive maintenance technologies that highlight potential vehicle problems, allowing the team to provide maintenance before any interruptions to operations occur.Launched in 2017 by Ari Raptis, a Top 40 Under 40 Rising Star by Marijuana Venture, Talaria’s combined transportation logistics companies employ more than 250 people across more than 30 states, utilizing retired police officers and military veterans to carry out all deliveries.For information, visit www.Talaria.com About Talaria Transportation, LLC:Founded in 2017, Talaria Transportation, LLC is a privately held company specializing in secure logistics for the legal cannabis industry. Operating across all states with legal programs, Talaria provides critical infrastructure tailored to this highly regulated sector. The company’s services include licensed and secure deliveries, monitored and insured transport, and transparent storage and transfers. The company also facilitate logistics for product and lab testing, addressing the diverse needs for highly regulated clients. With a dedicated team of retired law enforcement and military veterans, Talaria is committed to delivering cannabis safely, securely, and in full compliance with regulations. For more information, visit Talaria.com

