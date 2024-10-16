Fayette Election Commission Achieves 100 Percent Match During Recent Audit

October 16, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today congratulated the Fayette County Election Commission on achieving a 100 percent match during a recent risk-limited audit of the Aug. 1 State and Federal Primary Election results.

Conducted by the Fayette County Election Commission, Fayette County was one of three selected by the Secretary of State’s office to undergo the audit in accordance with state law. It confirmed the 100 percent accuracy of the machines utilized by Administrator of Elections Josh Tapp and the Fayette County Election Commission during the most recent election.

“Confirming a 100 percent match boosts voter confidence and enhances election integrity in Fayette County, and across our state,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Josh Tapp and his team for their hard work and dedication; their efforts have and will continue leading to secure and successful elections in this community.”

Election audits ensure all voting systems operate accurately, so officials remain in compliance with state regulations and internal policies. These audits are part of a new law enhancing the audit process in Tennessee. State law allows for three different types to be conducted — automatic, risk-limited, and performance-based.

“Confirming the results through this audit ensures that voters in Fayette County can trust their election results,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Thanks to the Fayette County Election Commission, as well as all of our local elections administrators for prioritizing accuracy and promoting election integrity.”

Verified paper audit trails now exist in all 95 counties. For more information about how Tennessee has made it easy to vote but hard to cheat, please click here. Tennessee is currently ranked number 1 in the nation for election integrity.

Additional information about early voting and the Nov. 5 State and Federal Election can be found by downloading the free GoVoteTN app, visiting GoVoteTN.gov , or contacting the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.

###