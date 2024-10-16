CBP officers seize over $414K in narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $414,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“This seizure highlights our officers’ commitment to interdicting illicit narcotics,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Eagle Pass CBP officers continue to maintain a robust enforcement posture, successfully disrupting cross-border drug smuggling attempts.”

Packages containing 45 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on October 12th, at the Eagle Pass International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by a 26-year-old male United States citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canine and a non-intrusive inspection. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered packages containing a total of 45 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the rocker panels of the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $414,765.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Maverick County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.