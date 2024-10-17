Tyler Mann Injury Law Launches Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway

Tyler Mann Thanksgiving Giveaway

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Mann Injury Law is excited to announce its Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway, aimed at helping families have a memorable holiday with friends and loved ones this year. In the spirit of Thanksgiving and to show gratitude for local communities and people throughout the state of Alabama, the firm is giving away a $200 Visa gift card to 10 winners through a random drawing.

The giveaway is open to all Alabama residents age 19 and up who want to stretch their Thanksgiving budgets a little further and enjoy the holiday to its fullest. Whether planning a festive meal with family or looking to fill the pantry for the holiday season, the winners can use their gift cards according to their own unique needs.

"Thanksgiving is an important time of year to take a step back and count all of your blessings," said Tyler Mann, founding attorney at Tyler Mann Injury Law. "Our aim for this giveaway is to make the holiday even more memorable for people throughout Alabama. We hope these gift cards allow the winners and their families the chance to relax, reconnect, and recharge while enjoying each other’s company."

Entries for the Tyler Mann Injury Law Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway will be accepted starting on Oct. 17, 2024, and will continue until 10 a.m. CT on Nov. 14, 2024. Participants can enter the giveaway online by visiting https://www.tylermanninjurylaw.com/thanksgiving/ and following the provided instructions to complete and submit the registration form, earning one entry for a chance to win. Winners will be selected via random drawing and contacted by telephone and/or email on or after Nov. 14, 2024.

"We encourage Alabama residents to participate in this giveaway and spread the word within their communities," Mr. Mann added. "Together, we can help families throughout the state enjoy a Thanksgiving feast to remember."

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $30,000,000 on behalf of injury victims. For more information about Tyler Mann Injury Law, visit www.tylermanninjurylaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

