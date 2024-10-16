Public Health Order on firearms expires – Key components of order will remain under MOU’s

SANTA FE – A public health order that imposed temporary firearm restrictions, enhanced drug monitoring, and other public safety measures in response to gun violence and substance misuse expired on Saturday and will not be renewed, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday.

“The public health order, though temporary, allowed us to implement urgent and necessary measures that have had a measurable, positive effect on public safety in our state,” Lujan Grisham said. “I have decided to allow the public health order to expire, but our fight to protect New Mexico communities from the dangers posed by guns and illegal drugs will continue.”

Lujan Grisham first issued the public health order in September 2023 after the tragic shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in Albuquerque. Emphasizing the urgent need to address gun violence in the state, the governor’s temporary restrictions banned firearms in public parks and playgrounds in Bernalillo County, strengthened oversight of firearm sales and implemented wastewater testing for fentanyl in public schools.

The Public Health Order also led to the establishment of memorandums of understanding between the state of New Mexico and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Albuquerque Police Department and the 2nd Judicial District to share public safety data and ensure transparency and accountability.

In the year since the governor’s public health order went into effect, significant strides were made in reducing gun violence in New Mexico. Key accomplishments include:

More than 1,700 firearms collected through gun buy-back events.

A doubling of arrests in Albuquerque including 36% related to violent and/or gun-related crimes.

Increased public awareness about the serious issue of juveniles being detained for gun possession.

Fewer gunfire incidents in Albuquerque, as reported by the city’s gunshot detection system.

In the last year, 52,743 free gun locks have been distributed by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The New Mexico Department of Health has distributed 31,806 doses of naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses, with 3,653 overdose reversals reported in the last year.

An interactive dashboard developed by the New Mexico Environment Department that shows drug testing of wastewater from public schools across the state, helping school officials and communities understand drug trends in their areas.

Increased inmate population at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

A coalescing of state and local agencies, including New Mexico State Police, Albuquerque Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff, and others, to develop a coordinated response to tackle gun violence.

“Our work is not done,” said Lujan Grisham. “We need the legislature to pass stronger public safety laws, increase penalties for violent offenders, and ensure that those suffering from substance misuse have access to treatment. This is no time to slow down—we must accelerate our efforts to protect our families. The legislature must also prioritize budget requests from our law enforcement agencies, who need more resources to continue their fight against crime.”