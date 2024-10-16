ProTek Watch Launches Automatic Steel Dive Series

Luminox Founder Introduces New Collection on Kickstarter Now With 45% Discount!

The new Steel Dive Automatics are offered on Kickstart NOW with a great deal at 45% off suggested retail, an outstanding value for what is built into these watches” — Barry Cohen, Managing Director of Time Concepts

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProTek Watch proudly announced that it is expanding its Automatic Mechanical watch offerings with its new Steel Dive Series 2200. These use the same dependable Seiko 24-Jewel automatic movements used in its USMC Carbon Dive series. This is the same “workhorse” movement found in many of Seiko’s great dive watches.

Of course, the latest collection from ProTek features the same lume technology the Luminox Founder pioneered with his former brand and now fo8hdnin all ProTek watches. This unsurpassed self-powered illumination glows continuously for 25 years.

The new Steel Dive Automatics are offered on Kickstart NOW with a great deal at 45% off suggested retail, an outstanding value for what is built into these watches.

Go to https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/barrycohen/protek-stainless-steel-automatic-2200-series?ref=project_build to back ProTek and enjoy a great timepiece at a fraction of the normal prices.

From the Founder and Former Owner of Luminox, the ProTek brand is designed for a core group of First Responders that includes Law Enforcement, SWAT, Tactical, Military, Special Forces, Fire Fighters, Mountain Rescue, EMTs, and more. Having been created for this core group ensures that they are perfect as general-purpose sports watches for anyone leading an active lifestyle. The newest models with automatic movements make the ProTek brand even more suitable for jewelry stores and rounds out the collection.

The no-excuses brand is “Rugged at Heart '' and built to handle what life demands in any environment, lending credence to the tag line … “All Terrain Watches.” All watches are manufactured in a spotless assembly facility that has safeguards in place to ensure excellence in manufacturing quality timepieces, with an air filtration system that filters the air inside to ISO clean-room standards.

“The entire Protek brand was designed in collaboration with the same designer I worked with for decades at my former brand. This new series follows the design of our quartz steel divers with an uncluttered timeless classic look that is not trendy but rather in style for the long haul, a watch that will go well with any attire, and with its robust rugged nature can handle anything that comes its way, bridging the gap between sporty and dressy.” said Barry Cohen, Managing Partner of Time Concepts, parent company of the ProTek brand.

Designed in Switzerland, ProTek is an American watch brand, conceived and manufactured with the best quality components available to ensure years of wear with no issues. The new USMC dive watch series features Carbon Composite Cases with tight unidirectional ratcheting bezels, embossed stainless steel screw case backs bearing the USMC logo, antireflective sapphire crystals, screw crowns, and genuine rubber straps.

The watches are rated to 300 meters water resistance (with all watches tested in both air and water to ensure this), and this series is powered by dependable Seiko 24-jewel automatic mechanical movements to ensure accurate timekeeping for decades. The new series feature ProTek’s self-powered ProGlo illumination that is 100X brighter than conventional lume and glows continuously for 25 years with no need for a “charge” from an external light source.

“This is the same unsurpassed and enabling illumination technology I pioneered and brought to the consumer world with my former brand,” said Cohen. “We worked hard to keep the prices down – they are reasonably priced at $750 suggested retail, given the use of superior quality components throughout.”

The new Automatic Steel Dive Series is being added to three original series that include the basic Carbon Composite Dive (Series 1000), Steel Dive (series 2000), and Titanium Field (Series 3000), the quartz USMC Dive (Series 1010), and automatic USMC Dive Series (1210). These all offer different options for consumers with specific preferences for their timepieces, and this latest Steel Diver Series 2200 expands on this assortment, with a 24-jewel automatic movement.

“While our watches were conceived and created for First Responders (those that protek(t) us, with ‘Pro’ meaning made for professionals, and ‘Tek’ signifying our superior self-powered illumination technology, they’re also ideal as general sports watches for the active consumer.” said Cohen. “Our newest collection was created to help the brand gain entrée into jewelry stores, while still offering outstanding value with affordable prices. This collection expands on the brand’s mission to create and offer exceptional watches, ideal for anyone that leads an adventurous active lifestyle, and are terrific daily-wear knock-around timepieces.”

###

About Time Concepts, LLC

The ProTek brand is part of the portfolio of brands under the Time Concepts umbrella. Time Concepts, LLC was started in 2007 by Barry Cohen during his tenure at Luminox Watch, a Swiss-made watch company he founded and owned for 27 years. Luminox gained fame for making watches that were supplied to Navy SEALs after a research and development officer approached him and asked to have a watch made for them that used the proprietary self-powered illumination that was a hallmark of the brand. Time Concepts was launched as a platform to develop private label watches. As the business evolved, it added its own Szanto vintage brand and the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association Official Watches. The newest addition to the Time Concepts stable of brands is ProTek (Official Watch brand of the United States Marines) that brings Cohen back to his roots with tritium illumination tactical style timepieces. Time Concepts develops watches in Switzerland and Asia, and uses only top-quality manufacturers. Most of the company’s watches are manufactured in a dust-free, temperature- and humidity-controlled clean-room environment to ensure years of dependable service. For more information, please visit www.protekwatch.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.