Old Trapper Sponsors 2026 Big Ten and Big 12 Wrestling Championships

Our goal each year is to champion a wide range of sports and connect with fans wherever their passion lies” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced its sponsorship of the 2026 Big 12 and Big Ten Wrestling Championships, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to supporting a wide range of collegiate sports through its annual conference partnerships.

As the Official Beef Jerky of the Big Ten and a Proud Partner of the Big 12, Old Trapper will activate at both championship events this March, bringing its beef jerky directly to wrestling fans. Through in-arena branding, fan engagement opportunities and sampling, Old Trapper will be part of the high-energy atmosphere surrounding two of the most competitive wrestling tournaments in the country.

By supporting both the Big 12 and Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Old Trapper continues to broaden its presence across championship moments beyond football and basketball.

“We’re proud to support both the Big 12 and Big Ten Wrestling Championships as part of our ongoing partnerships with these premier conferences,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “Our goal each year is to champion a wide range of sports and connect with fans wherever their passion lies. Wrestling embodies strength, grit and determination—qualities that align perfectly with the Old Trapper brand.”

With bold flavor, high-quality cuts of beef and a commitment to authentic experiences, Old Trapper remains a staple for sports fans looking for a satisfying snack while cheering on their favorite teams. For more information, visit www.OldTrapper.com.

ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.