SquarePet to Showcase Veterinarian-Formulated Nutrition at the 2026 Global Pet Expo Booth #4838

AUSTIN, TX 78717, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium pet nutrition products, will exhibit at the Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #4838 to explore SquarePet’s full line of veterinarian-formulated dog and cat foods designed to support optimal health at every life stage.

Held at the Orange County Convention Center, Global Pet Expo is one of the pet industry’s premier annual trade shows, bringing together leading brands, retailers, distributors, and media from across the globe. SquarePet will highlight its growing portfolio of premium kibble and canned dog food, dry cat food varieties, and premium treats, all developed by veterinary professionals and formulated with carefully selected ingredients.

SquarePet’s pet food varieties are thoughtfully formulated to address specific health concerns, supporting overall wellness, vitality, and longevity. Developed by veterinary professionals, each recipe is designed to provide targeted nutrition while avoiding unnecessary fillers, artificial additives, or by-products. The company’s commitment to quality ingredient sourcing and formulation transparency continues to resonate with independent pet retailers and pet parents seeking trusted, science-driven nutrition for their pets.

“Global Pet Expo provides a great venue for us to connect with our valued industry partners, meet with existing and new potential retailers and distributors, and spend quality time together as a sales team,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of SquarePet. “We look forward to showcasing our full line of veterinarian-formulated dog and cat foods, along with our premium treats, at Booth #4838 and having meaningful conversations about how

SquarePet can support growth and long-term success for our partners.”

SquarePet continues to grow its North American presence through strategic retail and distribution partnerships, while remaining committed to premium ingredients and science-backed formulation. Retailers, distributors, and industry colleagues are invited to connect with the team at Booth #4838 to explore partnership opportunities.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.

